Rachael Ray's Method For Serving Stuffing Is A Thanksgiving Essential

Stuffing is a key side dish for a traditional Thanksgiving spread, as it adds a flavorful and savory element to the overall meal. If you're not someone who enjoys eating stuffing on its own, however, Rachael Ray has the perfect solution. She turns classic Thanksgiving stuffing into muffins, which can be served alongside your meal.

Ray's Apple and Onion Stuffin' Muffins recipe, which she shared with Food Network, couldn't be easier to make. According to the recipe, it should only take about 40 minutes to make from start to finish. You'll need apples, veggies, seasoning, and your favorite store-bought packaged stuffing mix if you aren't making it from scratch.

To use Ray's recipe, make the stuffing according to the instructions on the box or your favorite homemade stuffing recipe. Then grease a muffin tin with butter or cooking spray, or use paper or silicone muffin cups. Fill each cup using an ice cream scoop.

Ray recommends forming the stuffing into a mound at the top of each muffin. Unlike traditional muffin batter, the stuffing won't rise or expand while cooking, so you want to make sure it looks like a muffin as you fill the cups. Bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. They can be served at room temperature with the rest of your Thanksgiving meal — you can even use gravy for dipping.