The Ratio To Follow For Perfect Thanksgiving Stuffing Every Time

Stuffing is an open canvas ready for your preferences of flavors. Whether you're making a rich and crunchy pistachio, guanciale, and chicken liver recipe or a spicy, meaty chorizo cornbread stuffing with poblano peppers and chorizo, you have options when it comes to choosing recipes to set onto the dining room table. We admit that stuffing recipes can get pretty unhinged, however, and seem particularly overwhelming during holiday seasons. Add in the pressure of hungry friends and family ready to eat, and following even a simple country bread stuffing recipe can seem like a monumental chore.

To put together a recipe that is neither soggy nor chalky and packed full of flavor that will complement and not distract from the rest of the dishes planned for your special Thanksgiving menu, we consulted executive chef Bryan Ogen of Bourbon Steak New York by Chef Michael Mina. Nestled inside of the JW Marriott Essex House, Bourbon Steak New York offers plates of caviar and shellfish, trolleys of foie gras, and wagyu and steaks cooked over a wood-fired grill.

With sides of loaded baked potatoes and roasted mushrooms doused in garlic herb butter, this is the kind of establishment that no visitor will leave famished. Ogen helpfully provided us with a convenient ratio to keep in mind as we start to tear up pieces of bread and collect ingredients to make stuffing. For every 5 cups of diced bread used, Ogen recommends adding 1½ cups of stock and one egg to the mixture.

