Transform Your Chicken Noodle Soup Into A Hearty Stew With Just 2 Simple Ingredients
When the cold weather settles in, few things can be as comforting as a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup. But on those days when you need something extra — something a little more filling — turning that soup into a stew can make all the difference. The transformation doesn't have to be difficult, either. Much like a beef stew, chicken noodle stew really only requires the soup to be thickened. All you need is a little extra chicken stock and some flour to make the upgrade.
The easiest way to turn a regular chicken noodle soup into a stew is with a simple roux or slurry. You could use flour and water, but to preserve the flavor, if you have chicken stock, use that instead. You can do this at the beginning by making a roux with the fat you used to saute your chicken and vegetables. Add flour slowly, up to about ¼ cup, and then stir to coat the veggies. When you add your stock later, the flour will thicken it into a creamy stew base.
Alternatively, if you have your easy chicken noodle soup already on the go, you can mix cold stock into flour in a measuring cup. Mix it thoroughly until there are no lumps, then slowly add it to your soup as it cooks, stirring until evenly combined. You'll be able to see the effect as it thickens and takes on a creamy appearance.
Perfecting your chicken noodle stew
If you're going gluten-free, you can swap out the flour for cornstarch, rice flour, or potato starch. Remember, some starches thicken better than wheat flour, so you'll need to use less of them to get the same effect. About half as much cornstarch will thicken the same. Rice flour thickens on par with wheat flour, and you can use slightly less potato starch than wheat flour for the same effect.
You can also get a little more creative if you want to thicken your stew. Instant potato flakes are a great way to bulk up your soup while adding potato flavor. The texture will be different, but it has a much more rustic, hearty appeal. Even regular mashed potatoes can be mixed in as your soup simmers to add some thickness. They won't blend as thoroughly, however, so you'll need to remember to mix well, especially if you let it cool afterward.
In a separate pot, you could cook some navy beans, white kidney beans, pinto beans, or chickpeas with stock, blend the mixture with an immersion blender, and add it as a thickener to your stew. This method adds a new layer of flavor as well as extra nutrients like protein that you might not get through a traditional roux or slurry. Any stew recipe can benefit from this thickening method.
Remember to let your stew come to a boil if you use a roux or a flour slurry to help cook out the flour taste. It will thicken as it simmers, and allowing it to reduce helps any method increase thickness and concentrate flavor.