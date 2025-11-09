Transform Your Chicken Noodle Soup Into A Hearty Stew With Just 2 Simple Ingredients

When the cold weather settles in, few things can be as comforting as a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup. But on those days when you need something extra — something a little more filling — turning that soup into a stew can make all the difference. The transformation doesn't have to be difficult, either. Much like a beef stew, chicken noodle stew really only requires the soup to be thickened. All you need is a little extra chicken stock and some flour to make the upgrade.

The easiest way to turn a regular chicken noodle soup into a stew is with a simple roux or slurry. You could use flour and water, but to preserve the flavor, if you have chicken stock, use that instead. You can do this at the beginning by making a roux with the fat you used to saute your chicken and vegetables. Add flour slowly, up to about ¼ cup, and then stir to coat the veggies. When you add your stock later, the flour will thicken it into a creamy stew base.

Alternatively, if you have your easy chicken noodle soup already on the go, you can mix cold stock into flour in a measuring cup. Mix it thoroughly until there are no lumps, then slowly add it to your soup as it cooks, stirring until evenly combined. You'll be able to see the effect as it thickens and takes on a creamy appearance.