The Only Apple Pie You Should Buy From Walmart's Bakery
Walmart's bakery section boasts a wide variety of sweet treats and plenty of pies to go around. From pumpkin to pecan and even coconut cream, one interesting note about Walmart's bakery offerings is that there are several different varieties of apple pie, including a standard version, a Dutch apple, and one with caramel. Considering Tasting Table's rankings of Walmart pies from worst to best, you may be pleasantly surprised to find out that the apple caramel pie is the best of the bunch.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, the addition of caramel will upgrade just about any type of apple pie, even ones that aren't particularly good. When compared to the other apple pies from Walmart's bakery, this one wins out over all for a number of reasons. While it might not be the very best of all the Walmart bakery pies, its fun flavor, luxurious filling, and pleasing crust definitely make it the top choice of apple pie.
With a balance between tart apples, sweet caramel, and a streusel topping reminiscent of Walmart's Dutch apple pie, this is a must-have if you want to streamline your sweet indulgence with a store-bought option. Rather than prepare a homemade Dutch apple pie recipe, you can depend on this dessert to be a crowd-pleaser.
Why customers rave about Walmart's apple caramel pie
Scores of positive reviews call Walmart bakery's caramel apple pie, "insane" and "deliciousness to the max" with good reason. Touting the texture as a perfect balance between tender and crumbly, it's clear Tasting Table isn't the only one raving about the stellar apple pie. There are also a number of recommendations that suggest trying the pie a la mode, whether opting for a traditional scoop of vanilla ice cream or an even more indulgent variety.
Fans also say it's an excellent offering to bring to a potluck. With the holiday season quickly approaching, this could be a perfect shortcut to stretching out your dessert table with a few items that, while not scratch-made, are nonetheless enticing and satisfying. Consider the many possibilities for making the most of this store-bought bakery item while shopping at Walmart.
If you want to get the essence of a dessert like apple pie phyllo rolls with caramel sauce but aren't up to the labor-intensive process of preparation, this is the ultimate choice. Cut the pie into smaller portions, squares, or even use festive cookie cutters to make mini desserts. This is one Walmart bakery item that will keep you coming back for more.