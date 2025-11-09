The Only Apple Pie You Should Buy From Walmart's Bakery

Walmart's bakery section boasts a wide variety of sweet treats and plenty of pies to go around. From pumpkin to pecan and even coconut cream, one interesting note about Walmart's bakery offerings is that there are several different varieties of apple pie, including a standard version, a Dutch apple, and one with caramel. Considering Tasting Table's rankings of Walmart pies from worst to best, you may be pleasantly surprised to find out that the apple caramel pie is the best of the bunch.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, the addition of caramel will upgrade just about any type of apple pie, even ones that aren't particularly good. When compared to the other apple pies from Walmart's bakery, this one wins out over all for a number of reasons. While it might not be the very best of all the Walmart bakery pies, its fun flavor, luxurious filling, and pleasing crust definitely make it the top choice of apple pie.

With a balance between tart apples, sweet caramel, and a streusel topping reminiscent of Walmart's Dutch apple pie, this is a must-have if you want to streamline your sweet indulgence with a store-bought option. Rather than prepare a homemade Dutch apple pie recipe, you can depend on this dessert to be a crowd-pleaser.