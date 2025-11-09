Bye WD-40, Olive Oil Is The Unexpected Solution For Squeaky Doors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to ignore when your kitchen cabinet door hinges squeak after the last of their lubrication has dried up. Cabinet doors are prone to this annoying squeak, especially if you use them daily — opening and closing them as you cook, clean, and grab ingredients. Plus, cabinet hardware isn't exactly heavy-duty, so they'll wear down much faster than, say, your kitchen door's hinges. But if you don't have WD-40 on hand? The solution might be right there in your kitchen — more specifically, inside your olive oil bottle.

The reason your cabinet door hinges creak is that the metal grinds against each other. Olive oil's the perfect fix for this because its fatty acid chains create a slippery barrier between metal surfaces, reducing friction. Add a bit onto a paper towel and daub it on the offending hinges (take special care to oil the pin threading through the hinges, removing it to oil it if necessary). Move the door back and forth a bit for the oil to really get in between the moving parts, and the squeaky noises will stop.

The catch is that it won't last. Two to three weeks is all you'll get before oxidation does its thing, turning the oil rancid and useless when air breaks down its lubricating properties. Dust loves oil, too, sticking to the slick surface until it gums up the hinge. When that happens, you'll need to reapply or switch to something like WD-40 Silicon Spray or WD-40 Lithium Grease.