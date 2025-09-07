Don't Overlook The Hinge When Picking Your Next Kitchen Appliance

As every seasoned remodeler knows, attention to detail is the greatest asset when adjusting a kitchen's layout. The little things do matter. In fact, a common pitfall for newbies is deceptively small: hinge placement.

Improper hinge selection is one of the easiest mistakes to avoid when buying new kitchen appliances. It's painfully obvious when it goes wrong; the built-in fridge opens to the right — blocking the kitchen door. The washing machine swings left, forming a barricade across the heavily trafficked walkway and stopping anyone from opening the pots and pans drawer. Before screwing hinges into place, look left and right. Will it block anything of value? An interrupted workflow in the kitchen is no fun for anyone.

When purchasing appliances, it's also smart to consult manufacturers and find out whether it's possible to hinge the item on both sides. Some appliances have rigid requirements; for example, left-opening refrigerators might be incompatible with right-side openings. People reference feng shui and the "natural flow" of rooms, but ultimately, hinge placement is essential for functionality.