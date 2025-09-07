Don't Overlook The Hinge When Picking Your Next Kitchen Appliance
As every seasoned remodeler knows, attention to detail is the greatest asset when adjusting a kitchen's layout. The little things do matter. In fact, a common pitfall for newbies is deceptively small: hinge placement.
Improper hinge selection is one of the easiest mistakes to avoid when buying new kitchen appliances. It's painfully obvious when it goes wrong; the built-in fridge opens to the right — blocking the kitchen door. The washing machine swings left, forming a barricade across the heavily trafficked walkway and stopping anyone from opening the pots and pans drawer. Before screwing hinges into place, look left and right. Will it block anything of value? An interrupted workflow in the kitchen is no fun for anyone.
When purchasing appliances, it's also smart to consult manufacturers and find out whether it's possible to hinge the item on both sides. Some appliances have rigid requirements; for example, left-opening refrigerators might be incompatible with right-side openings. People reference feng shui and the "natural flow" of rooms, but ultimately, hinge placement is essential for functionality.
Different types of hinges
Fitting doors to swing correctly is the basic step when installing integrated appliances. For advanced DIYers, though, securing hinges isn't as simple as just deciding "left or right." Different hinges have different effects, and which hardware you choose can be as important as which side you select.
Fixed hinges are the vanilla choice: simple mechanisms that attach the appliance and cabinet door. Sliding hinges allow doors to roll open on tracks, while butt fittings are easy to install, but lack support for heavier doors — occasionally necessitating multiple attachments. In contrast, ball bearings enable squeak-free closing, and flush hinges are virtually invisible from the exterior. Who knows, perhaps it's worth investing in a self-closing spring?
While the world debates how to snag bargains (spoiler: the best time to buy kitchen appliances might not be Black Friday or Cyber Monday), an important question remains. Which hinge will elevate, rather than sabotage, your kitchen?