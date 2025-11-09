Why It Can Pay To Boil Ribs Before Placing Them On The Grill

The effects of boiling will be directly impacted by how you do it. Boiling ribs will render fat, but certain options like St. Louis-style ribs have a lot. A short boil will reduce the meat's rich flavor, but it may not be noticeable enough to bother you. Boiling can also help loosen the membrane on the ribs and make it easier to remove, which is also appreciated.

However to really reduce the time needed on the grill, you may need to boil your ribs for up to an hour. In this case, they should be simmered, not boiled. Yet, even then, the water can draw a lot of the pork juices and fat out of the ribs. The resulting ribs will definitely be tender, but they will also have much less flavor. If you are slathering your ribs in good BBQ sauce anyway, this might not be a problem. But if you prefer to let the smoky meat shine, boiling ribs can be a mistake.

Instead of risking that loss of flavor, Vanover has an alternative method for cooking ribs. She says, "If you smoke them and then braise them, you lock that great pork flavor into the ribs themselves." It won't be a quick process, but braised ribs can cook in under three hours, as opposed to the four or more needed for just smoking. If you want to shave off some cooking time without compromising flavor or texture, braising afterwards is a good alternative to boiling initially.