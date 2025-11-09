These Ribs Are The Secret Ingredient Your Bone Broth Needs

Scratch-made bone broth has a great deal of nutritional benefits and can make the base for a variety of delicious soups, stews, and much more. Rather than sifting through over-salted and underwhelming store-bought beef broth brands, it's worthwhile to spend the time preparing your own homemade version to make the most of your meat. Tasting Table chatted with Christie Vanover, Head Cook and Pit Master for Team Girls Can Grill and contestant on Season 4 of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," to get her expert opinion on why beef short ribs are the secret ingredient to a fulfilling and hearty bone broth.

Much like short ribs are the chef-approved cut to use for a richer beef stew, so too can these ribs play an important role in your next batch of bone broth. Per Vanover, "Beef rib bones contain a lot of marrow, so when they simmer in liquid, that marrow really flavors the broth." If you're already a big fan of bone marrow, then you know the long way short ribs can go to amping up a bone broth with both the taste and nutrients you truly want in your next batch.

Vanover states, "The marrow in short rib bones is rich and beefy with a great umami quality," which gives your finished product a wide variety of culinary applications. She adds, "It's delicious spooned over polenta or risotto."