For Richer Beef Stew, Short Ribs Are The Chef-Approved Cut To Use

The best kinds of recipes are the ones where there are no rules, and beef stew is proof of that concept. Of course, there is one basic guideline: Beef stew has beef in it. But beyond that, the mix of flavors, aromatics, additions, and spices is totally up to you. Prefer a hearty beef stew filled with root vegetables and potatoes? Go wild. Or, go completely addition-free and make a bowl of old-fashioned Texas Red. How about incorporating some red wine, beer, or sherry? Nobody is going to stop you or tell you that you're wrong.

So, what will people find fault with in your beef stew? If it's too thin and lacking in rich beef flavor, and if those chunks of beef aren't tender enough to give way the second you bite into them, your stew will be considered lacking. So, for a tip on how to make the best beef stew, Tasting Table reached out to Chef John Politte, the owner and executive chef of the YouTube series "It's Only Food," to ask what cuts of beef he prefers to use in his beef stew.

Chef Politte told us he prefers two specific cuts, saying, "For a rich beef stew, I like oxtails or beef short ribs." As for why he prefers those two choices over more classic American beef stew options like chuck, he explained that "The added bone marrow and collagen give the meat an extra special flavor and texture when slow cooked in a stew."