Sweeten Up Your Cheesecake With The Help Of Canned Cinnamon Rolls

While a classic New York-style cheesecake is a near-perfect dessert, sometimes you just want to shake things up a bit. If you love experimenting with recipes and adding surprising mix-ins or toppings to your cheesecake, we have the perfect one for you to try next. You can create a sweeter, richer cheesecake by using canned cinnamon rolls for the crust.

Pick out your favorite store-bought canned cinnamon rolls (pre-baked cinnamon rolls won't work for this recipe). For a traditional 8-inch or 9-inch cheesecake, you'll need about eight regular-sized cinnamon rolls or five or six jumbo-sized rolls. Pop them out of the can and set the frosting aside. Separate the rolls and put them in the cheesecake pan, pressing them gently together to create an even bottom crust.

Then use your favorite cheesecake recipe to mix up your batter. When you're done, use a separate bowl to combine melted butter, light brown sugar, and cinnamon. Pour the cheesecake batter over the cinnamon rolls and top it with the cinnamon butter mixture, then gently swirl both mixtures together with a fork.

Follow the instructions in your recipe for baking the cheesecake, checking it for doneness regularly near the end of the cooking time. The best way to tell when your cheesecake is done is to gently jiggle it while it's still in the oven. If it jiggles slightly in the middle and has firm edges, it is done. Remove it from the oven and top it with the cinnamon roll frosting or a classic cream cheese frosting.