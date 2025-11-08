Sweeten Up Your Cheesecake With The Help Of Canned Cinnamon Rolls
While a classic New York-style cheesecake is a near-perfect dessert, sometimes you just want to shake things up a bit. If you love experimenting with recipes and adding surprising mix-ins or toppings to your cheesecake, we have the perfect one for you to try next. You can create a sweeter, richer cheesecake by using canned cinnamon rolls for the crust.
Pick out your favorite store-bought canned cinnamon rolls (pre-baked cinnamon rolls won't work for this recipe). For a traditional 8-inch or 9-inch cheesecake, you'll need about eight regular-sized cinnamon rolls or five or six jumbo-sized rolls. Pop them out of the can and set the frosting aside. Separate the rolls and put them in the cheesecake pan, pressing them gently together to create an even bottom crust.
Then use your favorite cheesecake recipe to mix up your batter. When you're done, use a separate bowl to combine melted butter, light brown sugar, and cinnamon. Pour the cheesecake batter over the cinnamon rolls and top it with the cinnamon butter mixture, then gently swirl both mixtures together with a fork.
Follow the instructions in your recipe for baking the cheesecake, checking it for doneness regularly near the end of the cooking time. The best way to tell when your cheesecake is done is to gently jiggle it while it's still in the oven. If it jiggles slightly in the middle and has firm edges, it is done. Remove it from the oven and top it with the cinnamon roll frosting or a classic cream cheese frosting.
Experiment with different toppings for your cinnamon roll cheesecake
The best thing about this recipe is that it gives you a lot of room for experimentation. You can play with different cheesecake toppings to find combinations that complement or enhance the cinnamon flavor. For instance, one topping that will give your cheesecake a crispy, salty twist is bacon. Add chopped maple bacon or bourbon candied bacon to the cream cheese frosting for a delightful surprise that blends perfectly with the sweet cinnamon flavor of your cheesecake crust.
For an elevated flavor profile, try adding a gourmet cheesecake topping. Baked cinnamon apples are the perfect addition to a cinnamon roll cheesecake, and they will also pair nicely with your cream cheese frosting. Another great idea is chopped candied nuts like pecans or walnuts. They will add a rich, crunchy texture that balances the delicate sweetness of the cheesecake.
However, take care when choosing toppings. This cheesecake recipe is already sweet and rich, and adding heavy toppings that are also very sugary can make this dessert overwhelming. Stick with light toppings that are salty, savory, or only slightly sweet.