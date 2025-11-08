Ditch The Bread And Use This Frozen Breakfast Item For Avocado Toast Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are countless options for delicious and nutritious breakfast foods that span a variety of tastes, textures, and ingredients. Whether you're torn between sweet and savory or want a combination of both, it's easy to experiment with new recipes, particularly when using a few store-bought shortcuts. For example, one of the most creative ways to use frozen waffles is in place of bread for an upgraded spin on avocado toast.
The fluffiness of a freshly warmed frozen waffle and its groovy shape provide the optimal housing for a hearty spread of mashed avocado, slices, and more. This also accommodates other avocado toast accouterments, including a runny poached egg, a sprinkle of complementary seasonings, or a helping of microgreens or arugula. In the interest of maintaining the savory flavor profile, you'll want to choose a plain frozen waffle rather than a sweet version.
With a mouthwatering combination of textures and room to play with your favorite ingredients, preparing a breakfast — or anytime snack — of frozen waffle avocado toast opens up endless possibilities. Choose a brand of protein-enriched frozen waffles, such as Vans Power Grains Waffle, for added nutrients. You can also choose from a variety of affordable proteins, including nutritional yeast, flaxseeds, and others, to further bulk up your breakfast.
Making the most of your waffle avocado toast
With a frozen waffle toasted or warmed to your liking and a ripe avocado on hand, you can make a memorable and fulfilling breakfast. Even a basic portion of sliced avocado drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with salt is a simple and effective preparation. Of course, you can easily dress up this dish with even more flair and flavor.
Try topping your toast with cooked eggs, chopped hard-boiled eggs, or even a plant-based egg substitute such as Just Egg. Take a cue from a British bistro smoked salmon avocado toast recipe and top off your frozen waffle-based toast with smoked salmon and crème fraîche. If you want to lean more into breakfast-inspired ingredients to complement your toasted waffle, add chopped pieces of crispy maple bacon to your mashed avocado or even some cooked breakfast sausage.
As far as seasonings and sauces go, feel free to include a squirt of lime or lemon juice over your avocado toast. Either a dash of hot sauce or a generous sprinkle of crushed red chili flakes will bring the heat. For more delightful crunch and breakfast flavors, try a shake of everything bagel seasoning. This will be one breakfast that you'll come back to time and time again to try new additions, swaps, and more fun flavors.