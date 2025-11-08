Ditch The Bread And Use This Frozen Breakfast Item For Avocado Toast Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are countless options for delicious and nutritious breakfast foods that span a variety of tastes, textures, and ingredients. Whether you're torn between sweet and savory or want a combination of both, it's easy to experiment with new recipes, particularly when using a few store-bought shortcuts. For example, one of the most creative ways to use frozen waffles is in place of bread for an upgraded spin on avocado toast.

The fluffiness of a freshly warmed frozen waffle and its groovy shape provide the optimal housing for a hearty spread of mashed avocado, slices, and more. This also accommodates other avocado toast accouterments, including a runny poached egg, a sprinkle of complementary seasonings, or a helping of microgreens or arugula. In the interest of maintaining the savory flavor profile, you'll want to choose a plain frozen waffle rather than a sweet version.

With a mouthwatering combination of textures and room to play with your favorite ingredients, preparing a breakfast — or anytime snack — of frozen waffle avocado toast opens up endless possibilities. Choose a brand of protein-enriched frozen waffles, such as Vans Power Grains Waffle, for added nutrients. You can also choose from a variety of affordable proteins, including nutritional yeast, flaxseeds, and others, to further bulk up your breakfast.