Start Topping Burgers With This Grassy Cheese And It'll Be Your New Favorite
Never underestimate the power of a good cheese when you're making a burger. As it melts into every crevice and seeps right into the meat, it becomes the flavor thread that neatly ties everything together. That's why choosing the right cheese is extremely crucial. You probably know American, Swiss, and cheddar by heart by now, but what about branching out to other underrated cheeses to melt on top of your burgers? Bring Taleggio cheese to all of your favorite drool-worthy burger recipes, and who knows, you might never want them any other way again.
If you typically like brie and fontina, you will absolutely adore Taleggio. Hailing from Italy, this washed-rind soft cheese's culinary power is undisputed. It's anything but subtle as it introduces itself with a bold, grassy aroma. Funny enough, the actual flavors are much tamer, teetering between a unique swirl of nutty, fruity, and buttery notes. Funky as it may smell, Taleggio's gentleness keeps it from overwhelming the palate.
What makes it particularly fitting for burgers is its melting ability. Kissed by the flaming heat, the naturally soft texture becomes lusciously creamy and tensile, a blanket of flavor as it hugs every corner of the patty. Worlds collide when that tangy sophistication meets the meat's richness. It's homemade comfort and gourmet decadence all at once, unraveling with delight on your taste buds.
The cheese that changes your burger game
Taleggio cheese is as low-maintenance as it comes. The rind is edible, so no need to remove it, although many prefer to do so to temper the pungency. From there on, just make sure you don't make the timing mistake when adding cheese to burgers. Achieving the best melt requires topping the cheese right at the end and closing the lid to let the steam do its thing. After around 30 seconds, you should see it dripping down the juicy patties. You can also slice the cheese into tiny cubes and stuff them into the patties; hidden in every bite, that stretchy melt will be the most pleasant surprise at your cookouts and barbecues. For a more elaborate spin, whip up a Taleggio sauce by blending the melted cheese with hot cream or make a Taleggio compound butter.
Continue the creative streak with other burger toppings that pair well with this cheese. A few crispy pieces of chopped bacon, prosciutto, or pancetta and their salty, smoky flavor notes can make a huge difference. Keep them company with a mushroom sauce and your burger will taste as though it's from a restaurant. Don't forget about tangy, acidic condiments like Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar, or balsamic vinegar. Drizzle it directly over the cheese or mix it into a glaze to douse over your patties. If it's sweetness you want, there's no better choice than caramelized onions.