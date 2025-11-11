Why Andrew Zimmern Likes An Easy, Ultra-Comforting Tater Tot Casserole

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite working with the finest ingredients and creating culinary masterpieces, Andrew Zimmern can also appreciate a hearty tater tot casserole. Although the dish seems disparate to some of the recipes he's known for, Zimmern loves that it requires little effort to throw together. Celebrity chefs — they're just like us!

In an interview with Allrecipes, Zimmern says he makes the dish with items that he can easily reach for. "I always have those ingredients on hand," he states. The ingredients in question? Ground beef, frozen green beans, onions, condensed cream of mushroom soup, and, of course, frozen tater tots. With the ingredients being either something that won't go bad quickly or an item that's common in most kitchens, the meal can easily be recreated at any time — this is by design. Along with its ease, Zimmern's fondness for the recipe stems from its roots as a dish for workers in the Midwest.

In his recipe for the tater tot hotdish, Zimmern uses Ore-Ida tater tots, but you can opt for any tater tot brand you like. To whip up the meal, all you need to do is brown the ground beef and onions before transferring them to a casserole dish. Add the green beans on top, followed by the cream of mushroom soup and the tater tots. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 35 minutes, then enjoy the cozy dish.