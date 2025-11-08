Think Twice Before Buying Cinnamon Rolls From A Grocery Store Bakery Again
There's nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls, particularly as you're perusing the grocery store and picking up necessities. The scent alone will surely activate your sweet tooth, but do these spiced pastries pass muster when compared to other offerings? In Tasting Table's roundup of grocery store bakery items you should avoid buying, cinnamon rolls are near the top of that list.
Based on Tasting Table's research, grocery store cinnamon rolls tend to be dry, stale, and generally unpleasant in terms of both taste and texture. Where you want warmth and comfort, these sweets simply fall short as far as freshness and are a waste of your money. Though the pastries are not so simple to prepare on your own, seeking out canned versions or shortcuts to a homemade recipe seems to be the optimal way to go. If you really want to indulge in a delightful dessert, try seeking out the absolute best varieties in every U.S. state or abroad.
Barring foodie-related travel, you can also come up with a number of creative ways to use canned cinnamon rolls. There are plenty of methods for upgrading store-bought cinnamon rolls that require minimal effort while yielding much more preferable results than resorting to the ones at your grocery store's bakery department. A little willingness for culinary experimentation can go a long way.
Tips for savoring store-bought cinnamon rolls
One of the most pleasing parts of enjoying a cinnamon roll is the warmth. More than just the temperature of one fresh from the oven, the warming spices present are what give cinnamon rolls both their name and signature flavor. Skipping over the grocery store's dismal offerings in the bakery section, you can grab a can of IMMACULATE BAKING COMPANY Organic Cinnamon Rolls or your preferred brand and easily pop them into the oven for a fulfilling dessert.
If you really want to take your store-bought cinnamon rolls to the next level, play up the parts that are most appealing to you. Whip up a homemade icing or frosting to layer on top of your freshly baked rolls, or get creative by infusing flavors into store-bought versions. A dash of cinnamon extract will liven up a tub of Duncan Hines Creamy Cream Cheese Flavored Frosting and give your pastries even more gooey, delicious taste and texture.
Similarly, you can bake a crave-worthy cinnamon roll casserole using your favorite canned brand. Start by cutting the rolls into small chunks and mixing them in a baking dish with eggs, heavy cream, melted butter, and more cinnamon spice, vanilla extract, and any of your other favorite go-withs, such as chopped nuts. Rather than fall prey to subpar cinnamon rolls, getting creative in the kitchen will take a simple store-bought can of rolls a long and tasty way.