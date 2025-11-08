Think Twice Before Buying Cinnamon Rolls From A Grocery Store Bakery Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls, particularly as you're perusing the grocery store and picking up necessities. The scent alone will surely activate your sweet tooth, but do these spiced pastries pass muster when compared to other offerings? In Tasting Table's roundup of grocery store bakery items you should avoid buying, cinnamon rolls are near the top of that list.

Based on Tasting Table's research, grocery store cinnamon rolls tend to be dry, stale, and generally unpleasant in terms of both taste and texture. Where you want warmth and comfort, these sweets simply fall short as far as freshness and are a waste of your money. Though the pastries are not so simple to prepare on your own, seeking out canned versions or shortcuts to a homemade recipe seems to be the optimal way to go. If you really want to indulge in a delightful dessert, try seeking out the absolute best varieties in every U.S. state or abroad.

Barring foodie-related travel, you can also come up with a number of creative ways to use canned cinnamon rolls. There are plenty of methods for upgrading store-bought cinnamon rolls that require minimal effort while yielding much more preferable results than resorting to the ones at your grocery store's bakery department. A little willingness for culinary experimentation can go a long way.