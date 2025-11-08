Wegmans' Worst Prepared Food Is A Failed Attempt At Thanksgiving Dinner

Wegmans has a bit of a reputation as a fancy grocery store. Its house-made, ready-to-eat meals command a higher price than your standard supermarket pizza or salad. The good news is that some of the chain's prepared foods do have an upscale taste, but other dishes can make you feel like you've wasted your money. When we tried and ranked Wegmans prepared foods from best to worst, we found an underwhelming dud: the roasted turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes, and seasoned green beans.

This simple food tray is clearly trying to evoke a Thanksgiving dinner. While no one expects a readymade meal to taste exactly like a homemade holiday feast, this Wegmans product doesn't deliver on flavor or heartiness in any way. Our taste tester found the green beans under-seasoned and the turkey bland with chewy parts that were tough to eat. The serving of gravy was also stingy, but the sauce itself had a strange jellied texture and "jarred" taste, so pouring on more of it wouldn't have saved this dish.

The one nice thing we can say is that the whipped potatoes tasted like they had butter in them, though they were not rich and creamy like a homemade Italian mash. All in all, this Wegmans flop could be likened to hospital or airline food. If the concept of a small-batch turkey dinner appeals to you, you can make a one-pan Thanksgiving dinner in one hour that will be a hundred times tastier than this sad offering.