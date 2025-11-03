Dollar Tree's Holiday Icon Glasses Are Giving An Anthropologie Look For Less

This holiday season, there's no need to break the bank when giving your home a festive makeover. Dollar Tree makes it affordable and easy to sprinkle a little Christmas magic around. Dollar Tree has you covered with budget-friendly stockings, wreaths, ornaments, and, best of all, holiday-themed glassware that rivals anything you'd find at an upscale home design shop. One of our favorite, adorable finds is the Christmas Rocks glass collection. The set of glasses features an assortment of merry icons, including snowmen, gingerbread people, and candy canes.

Compared to Anthropologie's viral Festive Icon Juice Glasses, Dollar Tree's Christmas Rocks glasses may not have that handmade, beaded-glass texture, but they're just as charming and whimsical. Each glass is adorned with these cheerful holiday icons patterned around the sides — a design that looks delightful from every angle. And it'll only set you back $1.25 per glass compared to $16 a pop at Anthropologie. For that price, you could grab an entire set and still have money left over to add a few extra holiday touches around the house.