Dollar Tree's Holiday Icon Glasses Are Giving An Anthropologie Look For Less
This holiday season, there's no need to break the bank when giving your home a festive makeover. Dollar Tree makes it affordable and easy to sprinkle a little Christmas magic around. Dollar Tree has you covered with budget-friendly stockings, wreaths, ornaments, and, best of all, holiday-themed glassware that rivals anything you'd find at an upscale home design shop. One of our favorite, adorable finds is the Christmas Rocks glass collection. The set of glasses features an assortment of merry icons, including snowmen, gingerbread people, and candy canes.
Compared to Anthropologie's viral Festive Icon Juice Glasses, Dollar Tree's Christmas Rocks glasses may not have that handmade, beaded-glass texture, but they're just as charming and whimsical. Each glass is adorned with these cheerful holiday icons patterned around the sides — a design that looks delightful from every angle. And it'll only set you back $1.25 per glass compared to $16 a pop at Anthropologie. For that price, you could grab an entire set and still have money left over to add a few extra holiday touches around the house.
The perfect glass for every holiday sip
While Dollar Tree's Christmas Rocks glass isn't as big as Anthropologie's, it has a 10.5-ounce capacity that still gives you plenty of room to work with, whether you're serving up holiday cocktails, spiced ciders, or creamy eggnog. Rocks glasses can hold more ounces than a traditional old-fashioned glass, giving you extra space for ice, spirits, or mixers, plus garnishes galore. Whether you prefer to have your spirit served neat or want to get creative with cocktail ingredients, this glass lets your imagination run wild.
And these festive glasses aren't just designed for drinks either. They make perfect dessert cups to fill with a parfait, pudding, mousse, or no-bake cheesecakes. Sip on your favorite mocktail and then skip grabbing a new dish and just layer in your sweet treat in the same glass. It's the perfect Christmas decor item. It can also be your mini snack or candy bowl, holding everything from peppermint bark to mixed nuts. Dollar Tree finds are known to be versatile, and this holiday glass is no different. All it takes is a bit of inspiration to turn it into a festive centerpiece.