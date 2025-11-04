The 9 Absolute Worst Starbucks Drinks Of All Time, According To Reddit

You can always count on Starbucks to produce a drink that gets people talking. Often, this is for positive reasons. The coffee giant has had many bestsellers in its nearly 55 year history. The Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, for example, seems to be universally liked, and there are even entire Reddit threads devoted to how much people enjoy it. The Iced Caramel Macchiato is another drink that frequently gets rave reviews, and of course, we have to mention the iconic and incredibly popular Pumpkin Spice Latte.

But nobody gets it right 100% of the time, and Starbucks is no exception. We trawled through Reddit to find the Starbucks drinks that users agree truly were the worst to ever grace the chain's menus. From overly saccharine Frappuccinos to questionable flavor combinations (ahem, Cold Brew with Lemonade), several drinks have fallen flat on their face with Starbucks customers. Keep reading to find out what Reddit has to say about Starbucks' worst drinks.