The Simple Trick For Choosing The Best Bagged, Store-Bought Potatoes

Potatoes have a reputation as one of the hardiest vegetables out there, able to withstand a long stay in your pantry without rotting. But if you aren't wise while shopping and pick up a bad bag of spuds, they'll turn on you before you're ready to whip up some hash browns or air fryer french fries. To help you seek out the freshest potatoes at the store, we asked Chef Kieron Hales, Managing Partner & Head Chef at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, for his best shopping advice.

According to Chef Hales, the easiest trick for finding top-tier spuds is to pay attention to the bag they're stored in. He recommends mesh or perforated bags that let air in and allow the potatoes to "breathe." "Potatoes are living things, still respiring after harvest," he explained. "Non-breathable bags trap moisture and carbon dioxide, leading to mold, sprouting, and off flavors. You'll notice a damp, earthy smell or green spots developing faster."

Breathable bags are one of the top things to look for when buying the freshest potatoes because mold grows most easily in humid environments. Ventilated storage vessels help moisture evaporate, keeping the spuds fresh and dry. Plus, potatoes both emit and are sensitive to ethylene gas, a compound that causes produce to age after picking. If the bag they're stored in doesn't allow that gas to escape, the taters are on the fast track to sprouting and turning soft.