Why Your Store-Bought Potatoes Are Bruised And Blemished (And How To Heal Them)
By the time potatoes reach your kitchen, they've had quite the journey, and they have the marks to prove it. From the moment they're harvested, they're removed from hard, dry soil clods, roughed around by harvesting machines, and jostled into storage piles. Then comes the transportation process, during which they're tightly packed, sometimes with improper padding, and tossed around on bumpy roads or conveyors. Those little moments of mishandling can lead to bruises, scrapes, and blemishes that mar the exterior, giving them a scuffed-up, worse-for-wear appearance.
Some of the most common types of external bruises for potatoes are shatter, pressure, and skinning. With the first type, the skin cracks, sometimes exposing the flesh underneath, indicating that the potatoes were roughly handled, especially when they're kept in cold temperatures or over-hydrated. Pressure bruising appears when the potatoes are overcrowded, pressing up against one another and forming dark, sunken areas that are mushy to the touch. Finally, skinning bruises occur when patches of skin are scraped off or lacerated. This can happen when the potatoes — especially prematurely harvested tubers — are hit by harvesting equipment.
Internal damage is mostly referred to as blackspot. It's a result of the potatoes being dropped from over 6 feet or thrown against hard surfaces. As the name suggests, the bruises are black, discolored spots that appear under the skin and can only be detected after the potato is cut open.
Proper potato storage is the key to healing
Dire as your potatoes may look, there's still hope for recovery with proper storage. Given enough time, the right temperature, and suitable humidity, minor bruises will become less noticeable. With skinning bruises, in particular, new skin may begin to form and develop a protective layer over the potatoes. Keep in mind, however, that this will take at least a few days and possibly up to two weeks.
So, what are the best ways to store potatoes? Pick a cool, dark spot, preferably around 50 degrees Fahrenheit and over 95% humidity. Too much light exposure and they'll turn green — an indicator of toxins present and that your potatoes have gone bad. Moreover, potatoes should be stored with a little room to breathe. Air circulation prevents moisture from accumulating and rotting the potatoes. Pantries, open drawers, baskets, and breathable bags made from mesh or paper are some storage options you should consider. The fridge and the freezer, however, are not recommended. At 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, the tuber's starch is converted into sugar. When exposed to high heat, it reacts with amino acids to form a potentially harmful chemical called acrylamide.
Last but not least, don't store your potatoes alongside onions, bananas, apples, or other ripening produce. These produce ethylene and could cause your potatoes to sprout. In case you're wondering if sprouted potatoes are safe to eat, the general answer is no. They contain glycoalkaloids, which can be toxic when consumed in excess.