Why Your Store-Bought Potatoes Are Bruised And Blemished (And How To Heal Them)

By the time potatoes reach your kitchen, they've had quite the journey, and they have the marks to prove it. From the moment they're harvested, they're removed from hard, dry soil clods, roughed around by harvesting machines, and jostled into storage piles. Then comes the transportation process, during which they're tightly packed, sometimes with improper padding, and tossed around on bumpy roads or conveyors. Those little moments of mishandling can lead to bruises, scrapes, and blemishes that mar the exterior, giving them a scuffed-up, worse-for-wear appearance.

Some of the most common types of external bruises for potatoes are shatter, pressure, and skinning. With the first type, the skin cracks, sometimes exposing the flesh underneath, indicating that the potatoes were roughly handled, especially when they're kept in cold temperatures or over-hydrated. Pressure bruising appears when the potatoes are overcrowded, pressing up against one another and forming dark, sunken areas that are mushy to the touch. Finally, skinning bruises occur when patches of skin are scraped off or lacerated. This can happen when the potatoes — especially prematurely harvested tubers — are hit by harvesting equipment.

Internal damage is mostly referred to as blackspot. It's a result of the potatoes being dropped from over 6 feet or thrown against hard surfaces. As the name suggests, the bruises are black, discolored spots that appear under the skin and can only be detected after the potato is cut open.