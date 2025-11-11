Paul Hollywood Shares An Insider Secret To Saving Stale Croissants

One of the best fun facts a baker can share is the secret of the almond croissant. Many people know that they are usually filled with frangipane, a buttery paste made from almond flour, and some have heard that almond extract usually provides most of the flavor. But not everyone is aware of the insider secret Paul Hollywood recently shared with his followers: Almond croissants are actually made from stale croissants.

The celebrity chef posted a video about the pastries on TikTok, where he says, "If you've ever bought croissant or you've ever made croissant and you've thought, 'Oh, they've gone stale. They don't last very long,' true, they don't last very long. But the trick is in the industry what we do is turn them into almond croissants."

Day-old croissants are actually preferred by bakers for any kind of twice-baked croissant, as they are much easier to cut than fresh ones. This is essential because, as Hollywood explains in his video, you need to slice a croissant in half in order to fill it with that delicious homemade frangipane. He says, "So you get your croissant, your dry croissant, cut it in half, smear it in the frangipane mix on both sides ... and then bake them in the oven for about 10 minutes."