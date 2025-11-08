LA Chefs Recommend These 13 Local Hidden Gem Restaurants

Los Angeles may be a playground for celebrity chefs and glossy, reservation-only hot spots. But tucked between the velvet ropes and prix fixe menus are some local treasures. Beyond the hype of the city's most Instagram-worthy dining rooms, countless kitchens quietly serve some of the best food in town — often only to those lucky enough to stumble upon them. Then again, these so-called hidden gems aren't chasing the spotlight; they're run by chefs who place focus on flavor, soul, and community rather than camera angles.

To find out where the insiders actually eat, we turned to three L.A.-based chefs, among the most respected culinary voices in town: Dana Slatkin, owner of Violet in Westwood; Jesús "Chuy" Cervantes, head chef of Damian and Ditroit; and Rose Previte, who operates Maydan Market in Culver City. Each shared a few personal picks, with a recurring emphasis on restaurants that embody the city's layered, eclectic food scene. Their insights pull back the curtain on the vibes that define Los Angeles dining at its most authentically unfussy, inventive, and quietly brilliant. Here are 13 chef-recommended hidden gem restaurants in the city.