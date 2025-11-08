LA Chefs Recommend These 13 Local Hidden Gem Restaurants
Los Angeles may be a playground for celebrity chefs and glossy, reservation-only hot spots. But tucked between the velvet ropes and prix fixe menus are some local treasures. Beyond the hype of the city's most Instagram-worthy dining rooms, countless kitchens quietly serve some of the best food in town — often only to those lucky enough to stumble upon them. Then again, these so-called hidden gems aren't chasing the spotlight; they're run by chefs who place focus on flavor, soul, and community rather than camera angles.
To find out where the insiders actually eat, we turned to three L.A.-based chefs, among the most respected culinary voices in town: Dana Slatkin, owner of Violet in Westwood; Jesús "Chuy" Cervantes, head chef of Damian and Ditroit; and Rose Previte, who operates Maydan Market in Culver City. Each shared a few personal picks, with a recurring emphasis on restaurants that embody the city's layered, eclectic food scene. Their insights pull back the curtain on the vibes that define Los Angeles dining at its most authentically unfussy, inventive, and quietly brilliant. Here are 13 chef-recommended hidden gem restaurants in the city.
Nijiya Market
Sundays are for unwinding — and that means gaijin sushi bowls assembled from treasures at Nijiya Market for Dana Slatkin. The establishment is an unassuming Japanese grocery on Sawtelle that's a genuine food lover's paradise.
"They have a huge selection of pre-sliced fish and whole shelves of furikaki, pickles, and rice crackers," Slatkin said. Nijaya is both a pantry and a playground, because unlike sleek, curated grocery boutiques, this kitchen and grocer feels lived-in and deeply authentic. One can easily imagine the scent of roasted seaweed, the hum of refrigerators lined with sashimi, and shoppers whispering over which brand of miso tastes more Tokyo.
For Slatkin's selection, it's not about status or scene — it's about substance. Proof that this market has some soul in addition to standards, she also notes, "Don't miss their fridge full of mochi and some of the best red bean cakes in town." It doesn't matter if you're a home cook perfecting your sushi rice or a novice craving an adventurous lunch, Nijiya Market turns grocery shopping into a sensory experience that authentically captures the experience of enjoying a plate from across the ocean, bite by bite.
(310) 575-3300
2130 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Galley
The Galley in Santa Monica is more of a comfort ritual than a restaurant. "I say it's where my husband and I go to eat dinner when we don't want to eat out," says restaurateur Rose Previte. That contradiction makes sense once you've dug a little deeper — the interior looks like slipping into someone's cozy seaside living room, complete with glowing Christmas lights that twinkle year-round. The Galley's nautical kitsch is a missing throwback in metropolitan dining scenes, its dark booths welcoming regulars who know that beneath the ship's wheel decor lies one of LA's most unpretentious dining experiences. Previte's order is delightfully simple: "I typically get a side baked potato and shrimp cocktail — a very balanced meal in my opinion."
It's the kind of place where you can lean back, sip a martini, and forget the churn of LA's dining scene. After years of opening buzzy, high-concept restaurants, Previte seems to love The Galley for the opposite reason — it doesn't try too hard. It's genuine, familiar, and full of character, the culinary equivalent of an old friend who never changes.
(310) 452-1934
2442 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Laveta Coffee
Mornings for many begin at Laveta Coffee in Echo Park. It's a favorite neighborhood cafe for Jesús "Chuy" Cervantes when he craves coffee and calm. "My favorite place for coffee and matcha," he notes, and the love runs deep. Laveta embodies Echo Park's mix of artistic expression and chill, and food made with freshness that'll draw in a chef's eye. Along with the drinks, Cervantes likes its laid-back vibe. "They have a nice shady place to sit outside and work as well," he goes on.
Most images on social media of the cafe highlight the quiet courtyard where locals sip, peck at keyboards, and chat under the branches. It's half community third space, half sanctuary — a unique locale where no one's rushing to make it to the next destination like the typical franchise assembly line with minimal seat (so you can leave sooner).
Whether you're grabbing a matcha to-go or lingering over avocado toast with your laptop, Laveta Coffee feels grounded and human. For Cervantes, whose kitchens at Damian and Ditroit pulse with intensity, it's probably a pocket of peace, a little reminder to pause and smell the coffee.
(213) 378-0037
318 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Dear John's
Hidden on a nondescript Culver City corner, Dear John's is a dimly lit time capsule. A 1960s-style steakhouse revived by LA restaurant veterans Hans Röckenwagner and Josiah Citrin, it's more than just a nostalgic spot for Dana Slatkin — it's escapism.
"The best part is that it's so dark in there that you can go in your pajamas and no one would care," she jokes. That sense of cozy anonymity pairs perfectly with the restaurant's distilled, confident menu. No excess or pretense, just beautifully done classics. The martinis look icy, the vintage steak dishes are buttery, and the shrimp cocktail is something Frank Sinatra might have ordered after a long night. Locals love it because it channels an old-school glamour rarely found in the age of small plates and tasting menus.
There's something almost cinematic about it, as well. Think low light, hushed conversations, a sense of being somewhere slightly off the grid. "The menu is tight and the food is well-executed," Slatkin adds. Dear John's isn't a hype machine. Rather, it's a sanctuary for diners who want great food without the performative glitz.
(310) 881-9288
11208 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
Ceci's Gastronomia
Hidden along Sunset Boulevard, Ceci's Gastronomia may be small, but it delivers a big dose of Italian comfort. "Tiny Italian counter service restaurant off of Sunset Blvd," Jesús "Chuy" Cervantes says of this unpretentious Silver Lake favorite. Its cozy setup (more trattoria than trendy eatery) allows the food to shine, so expect "Delicious baked pastas, focaccia sandwiches and pastries," according to the chef.
Cervantes, who spends his days crafting meticulous modern Mexican plates, is drawn to the rustic, simple Ceci's. His go-to dishes are the home-style classics: "I love the lasagna al pesto and the torta della nonna." The lasagna's creamy layers of basil pesto and béchamel look both indulgent and homey, while the torta, a traditional custard tart, ends the meal on an elegant, traditional note. The experience is refreshingly unfussy, as well, helping cement its reputation as a hidden gem in the city.
(213) 277-1690
2815 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Kashtan Deli
Dana Slatkin typically tries to avoid divulging too much when talking about Kashtan Deli. Her go-to spot for Russian delicacies tucked quietly into Los Angeles's sprawling food map, this family-run seafood and staples market has the warmth of a neighborhood grocer, but the treasures of a high-end import shop. "If they raise the price of the sevruga caviar, it will be all my fault," she jokes, referring to the deli's generous portions of the good stuff.
For Slatkin, Kashtan represents a kind of culinary time travel. The shelves are lined with smoked fish, tins of caviar, pickled vegetables, and dark breads that taste like they've come straight from a Moscow bakery. It's not fancy, but that's the charm: a place where regulars know each other's names and indulgence feels intimate rather than ostentatious. "If you've ever dreamed of eating caviar by the pint, this is the place for you," she says. Whether you're after a beginner-friendly tin of caviar or a slab of poppyseed cake, Kashtan Deli delivers comfort (and luxury) in equal measure.
7707 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Cow's End Café
Right at the edge of the beach, The Cow's End Café captures the breezy Venice lifestyle we've seen in plenty of films. "From smoothies to coffee to wraps, this spot is right by the beach and is our neighborhood favorite for any daytime meal," Rose Previte says. The café's casual charm — surfboards overhead, sandy-footed regulars, and a constant hum of conversation — makes it a quintessential coastal hangout. You can pop in for a morning espresso, linger over an acai bowl, or grab a sandwich after a walk on the pier. There's nothing curated about it, and that's precisely the point.
The Cow's End has been a Venice fixture for decades, keeping its focus on hearty, unfussy food and a community-first vibe. It's a true neighborhood gem — one that feels like a beach house for the whole city.
(310) 574-1080
34 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Hama Sushi
The next time you want sushi, maybe skip the scenic omakase counter and head to Hama Sushi in Little Tokyo. A low-key institution, it's beloved by chefs and locals alike. "Incredible sushi in a relaxed and casual space," says Jesús "Chuy" Cervantes. The atmosphere here is clearly retro, too: A narrow bar, low-key decor, and chefs that move with laser-sharp focus.
For sushi lovers, it's no secret that this sort of loose atmosphere allows the food to speak for itself. "The service staff are always super kind and welcoming," he goes on, describing the kind of genuine hospitality that converts newcomers into faithful visitors. While he leaves the chefs to choose any specials, there is one exception in his mind. "Never miss the spot prawn nigiri with their fried heads," Cervantes added. It's a perfect echo of what Hama is all about — ingredient-driven, tradition-oriented, and quietly visionary.
This is a restaurant where the fish is impeccable, service is unobtrusive, and the experience is reassuringly earthy. In a sushi fad town, Cervantes's selection is evidence that greatness doesn't need spectacle, just some skill and love.
(213) 680-3454
347 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Emporium Thai
Conveniently located just a few blocks from Violet (Dana Slatkin's own restaurant in Westwood), Emporium Thai is her reliable go-to when she's craving something comfort. "This is the place we go when we want excellent Thai food after I finish work," she says. For over 25 years, this family-run restaurant has been a local institution, known for its vibrant curries, balance of spice and sweetness, and consistently warm service.
Unlike other trendy Thai spots — with chaotic soundtracks and neon signs — Emporium feels timeless. "The ambiance is mellow, the music is not too loud for a conversation," Slatkin notes appreciatively. It's where you can unwind with loved ones and eat without much overstimulation — just good food done right.
As for Slatkin's favorite dish, she states, "the crab omelette is my ideal late-night protein fix." The menu blends southern Thai influences with California freshness, making it both familiar and surprising. In short, Emporium Thai represents everything LA dining can be: Unpretentious, rooted in the community, and by many accounts, utterly delicious.
(310) 620-6431
1275 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Skaf's
When Rose Previte craves a taste of home, she heads straight to Skaf's. A family-run Lebanese restaurant in Glendale, Prevites' voice softened with affection while describing it as her "favorite Lebanese food in town." The reason runs deep, as Previte explained: "The owners are from a town not far from my grandmother's village in Lebanon, so the style of cooking takes me right home — fresh and full of lemon and mint."
At Skaf's, you'll find the comforting simplicity of dishes like chicken tawook, lentil soup, and garlicky hummus that tastes like it was made moments ago. The food is honest, fragrant, and made with care — the kind that only comes from recipes passed down through generations. Plus, if you fall in love with their baklava (and "you will," Previte promises), you can buy a box or even mail it to your family. "They seem to have a booming baklava mail-order business," she adds. For Previte, Skaf's isn't just a restaurant — it's a bridge between her heritage and her city, proof that LA's soul lies in its worldly kitchens.
(818) 551-5540
367 N Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206
Delia's Restaurant
There are few establishments that Jesús "Chuy" Cervantes feels as much at home in as Delia's Restaurant on York Blvd. For one thing, it serves a traditional Mexican breakfast. But it's not merely about the food for Cervantes; it's also the nostalgia. "I grew up eating in these types of restaurants with a griddle, where the options range from chilaquiles to pancakes."
That combination of comfort and familiarity defines Delia's. It features hot skillets, freshly made tortillas, and the comforting thump of a kitchen that's been feeding its neighborhood for decades. The plates come out rich and humble, and include chorizo and eggs, pillows of soft pancakes, and plantains frizzled to golden crisps, then cooked with a type of intuitive commitment that can't be taught. It's a restaurant where breakfast meets the home.
For a chef who is celebrated for contemporary technique, Cervantes clearly has an affinity for roots and genuineness. Among the crowded dining of LA, Delia's is a meal that reminds you of what really matters: Food that roots you in your nostalgia.
(323) 256-7841
4501 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
The Yogurt Shoppe
Anyone who's dined in some of the world's most refined establishments, like Dana Slatkin, may harbor a soft spot for The Yogurt Shoppe. Tucked in a quiet corner of a Brentwood mini-mall — right next to Clark Street Bakery — this cheerful, unfussy spot has quickly become Slatkin's go-to spot for an evening treat.
With a rotating selection of flavors and a froyo toppings bar, The Yogurt Shoppe captures a kind of retro innocence that's rare nowadays in LA's competitive dessert scene. Slatkin predicts it'll be her "frequent after-work nightcap." Of course, it's easy to see why. The place invites you to linger, sample, and indulge without pretense.
In a city obsessed with innovation and aesthetics, The Yogurt Shoppe offers something simpler and sweeter. For Slatkin, it's proof that not every hidden gem needs to be a fine dining revelation. Sometimes, it's just the perfect swirl at the end of a long day.
(310) 440-0088
11726 Barrington Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Caffe Pinguini
Another tucked away gem in Playa del Rey, Caffe Pinguini is a world apart from the high gloss Italian dining rooms dominating the city. "When I'm craving old school Italian, this spot by the beach is always what I want," says Rose Previte.
You can expect warmth, romance, and a refreshing scene here. "There is more seating outside in a little garden than there is inside," she explains, "perfect for LA." The outdoor patio, draped with greenery and kissed by ocean air, sets the tone for long, leisurely dinners that feel straight out of the Amalfi Coast.
Previte's go-to is the veal scallopini, a throwback dish few places still serve with such grace. The pasta is fresh, the wine list is simple, and the service feels familial. Caffe Pinguini is the kind of place where the chef might wander out to ask about your meal, and where regulars are greeted by name. For someone who recently opened one of Los Angeles's buzziest new restaurants, Previte finds solace in this timeless classic.
(310) 306-0117
6935 Pacific Ave, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293