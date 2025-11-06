How A Bakery Renovation Inspired Raising Cane's Well-Known Logo

Creating a successful company logo is a multifaceted magic trick, combining marketplace wisdom with personal intuition and a splash of creativity. Most restaurants start from scratch, hoping the design resonates with customers — but that's not always the case. The founder of one beloved fast-food chicken chain got an unusual gift of logo inspiration when remodeling a building. While uncovering traces of history and mystery, entrepreneur Todd Graves discovered a fascinating mural from which the logo of Raising Cane's arose.

It was the first-ever Raising Cane's location, far from a sleek, trendy building funded by deep-pocket investors. Graves raised money for his dream venture by working in oil refineries, then commercial fishing for 20-hour days in Alaska's Bristol Bay. Though projected to fail, Graves meticulously saved his earnings, landed an SBA loan, and took the chicken plunge. A deserted Baton Rouge bakery shop near the gates of Louisiana State University held his destiny.

To say the old bakery needed design intervention seemed an understatement on many levels — but Graves soon discovered the building already harbored a wealth of components for aesthetic success. While demolishing a stucco wall, they suddenly uncovered a well-worn Wolf's Bakery mural holding the perfect faded red-brick color palette with flowing white letters, and a tattered yellow tagline declaring "bread at its best." The perfect dream now had the perfect visual inspiration, resulting in today's still-thriving Raising Cane's logo. In a further nod to the value of expression, every Cane's location showcases an artsy mural.