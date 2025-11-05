The Popular Midwest Grocery Chain That Fizzled Out In The '80s

It's always shocking when a business that has been open for more than 50 years suddenly closes its doors. Unfortunately, that was the case with a popular Midwest grocery chain that was a rival of Piggly Wiggly stores in the area, but is now a forgotten grocery store that should still exist today. The Hinky Dinky chain of grocery stores got its start in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925 and grew steadily for over 40 years. By the mid-30s was responsible for about 30% of the Omaha grocery market. Hinky Dinky reached its peak in the mid-60s, with 40 stores operating throughout the Midwest.

However, the company's demise began shortly after it was sold in 1972. By 1985, just before what would have been the company's 60th anniversary, some of the remaining 25 stores in the grocery chain were closed for good. In 1999, the final stores were acquired by Nash Finch, who got rid of the Hinky Dinky name entirely.

Hinky Dinky was opened by brothers Jule, Henry, and Albert Newman, along with their cousin Ben Silver. When choosing the store's name, they were inspired by beloved Southern staple Piggly Wiggly to come up with a similarly silly name. The family-owned business ended up taking its name from the chorus of a WWI song called "Mademoiselle from Armentières," which had the line "hinky dinky parlez-vous."