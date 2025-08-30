This Century-Old Grocery Store Taught Retailers How To Get You To Spend More

The first Piggly Wiggly store opened in 1916, making it one of the oldest grocery stores in the U.S. Although the name may sound a bit silly to those unfamiliar, founder Clarence Saunders revolutionized grocery retail with this one location. Older stores typically kept staff on hand to select and pack customers' items for them. Piggly Wiggly allowed shoppers to come in, walk the aisles, select their own groceries, and place them in their own baskets. The store was laid out such that shoppers had to walk down each aisle to see everything it had to offer, encouraging them to spend more money on things they hadn't planned on. That's right, Piggly Wiggly helped create the concept of the impulse buy.

Let's fast-forward to today. During the height of the pandemic, many grocery stores switched to one-way aisles. This allowed for social distancing so that customers didn't have to go elbow-to-elbow while shopping. Piggly Wiggly patented this idea in 1917 — not for social distancing, of course, but to ensure shoppers passed through the entire store. A one-way aisle prevented them from returning the way they came.

Piggly Wiggly also offered customers everything they needed under one roof. Using traditional shopping methods, you typically went to a grocer for dry goods, a greengrocer for produce, and a butcher for meat (which you can still do today — here are 12 questions you should always ask). By stocking everything in one store, Saunders created a one-stop shop where customers would spend much more money.