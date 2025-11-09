The Historical California Roadside Cafe Where Cindy Crawford's Iconic Pepsi Commercial Was Filmed

Los Angeles, California, is known as a hub of Hollywood glamour and dazzling restaurants, ranging from new classics to old-school dining spots. As one of the nation's largest counties, Los Angeles spans more than 4,000 square miles with prominent productions filmed all over the area. The Santa Clarita Valley is a popular place for filming, given its Old West vibe, plentiful open spaces, and comfortable accommodations. In fact, the Halfway House Cafe is an iconic spot as the setting of a famous 1992 Pepsi commercial.

The commercial starred Cindy Crawford and featured the supermodel pulling up to a roadside cafe and hopping out of her sports car to enjoy a can of Pepsi from a vending machine as two youngsters look on in amazement at the great-looking new can of soda. Cheeky and fun, this popular part of 1990s nostalgia harkens back to a more carefree time when TV commercials were all that was talked about around the proverbial water cooler the next day.

Utilizing the historic Halfway House cafe as the setting for this auspicious commercial is just one of the examples of notable productions that have taken place at the restaurant, which has been around since its early days as a trading post in 1906, becoming a cafe in 1931. Alongside historic California restaurant The Original Saugus Cafe, Halfway House is another feather in the cap for the Santa Clarita Valley as a sought-after location for both film and food.