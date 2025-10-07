Pepsi's Misguided Ad Campaign That Attempted To Create A Pop Culture Statement Failed Spectacularly

The rivalry between Pepsi and Coca-Cola is maybe the most famous in all of food, and while taste certainly plays a role, it has often been a rivalry about branding. With both colas dating back to the 19th century, they should both be considered essential aspects of Americana, but Pepsi has always felt like Coke's little brother. And Pepsi has leaned into its rivalry with Coke by trying to put that youthful image at the forefront. While Coke appeals to unifying messages about happiness and iconic American images, Pepsi has put youth culture first, including 80s ads with Michael Jackson and Michael J. Fox, up to recent spots with Cardi B. But one ill-fated attempt from the popular cola brand starred Kendall Jenner, and tried to meld that approach with a "deeper" meaning.

The commercial was released in 2017 in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, and attempted to capture the activist spirit of the moment, but it was both poorly executed and almost certainly a bad idea on its face. The spot shows Jenner taking part in a photo shoot as a diverse array of young people gather in the street, protesting. Jenner jumps up and joins the protests, ripping off a wig and wiping away makeup in the process. Surrounded by happy, dancing protesters, she grabs a can of Pepsi from a bucket and finishes the commercial by handing it to a nearby police officer in a moment of symbolic unity. And people were not happy.