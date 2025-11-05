This Pizza Shop Repeatedly Ranks As The Best In All Of Chicago
Chicago has spawned a long list of pizza chains slinging its signature deep-dish pies, including Pizzeria Uno, Giordano's, and Gino's East. But when you're in the city itself, there is one local spot that receives accolades more than any other. With only two locations, it has never tried to become a bigger chain, but that doesn't stop tourists and locals alike from lining up year after year. Unlike so many overly hyped places, this joint hasn't faded in popularity despite being open for decades — and the wait is more than worth it. If you are in Chicago and you want pizza, you need to make a trip to Pequod's Pizzeria.
Pequod's Pizzeria was founded in 1970 in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove, only to add a second location in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1992. Still, the chain is more popular than ever, mostly due to two big accolades it landed in the past few years. The first was being named as an essential Windy City institution on "The Bear." After that, it was touted as the number one pizza spot in the entire country by Yelp. But look on almost any list of best pizza in Chicago over the last few decades, and you'll find Pequod's on there somewhere, likely near the top.
So, what makes Pequod's Pizzeria so special? Well, it serves both deep-dish and Chicago thin-crust pizza, but it has its own unique take on deep dish that stands apart from even the best local spots like Lou Malnati's. This one you'll have to try for yourself.
Chicago's Pequod's Pizzeria makes a unique deep dish pizza that has been drawing raves for 55 years
What makes Pequod's unique and delicious is the crust on the pizza. It's almost like a cross between a pan pizza (think Detroit-style) and a more traditional Chicago deep-dish. Normally on a classic Chicago deep-dish pie, the crust isn't actually that thick. It's robust enough to hold the pie together, but most of the depth is coming from the loads of cheese, sauce, and toppings underneath. Not so with this Chicago staple.
Pequod's opts for a thicker, focaccia-like crust and then loads it up in the Chicago way, creating a style of deep-dish pizza that is more balanced in texture and taste between the rich, crispy crust and the gooey toppings. And its signature, also similar to Detroit-style, is a jet-black layer of caramelized cheese that rings the entire crust. Like other deep-dish spots, the sausage is probably the best choice for toppings, but you won't go wrong with any of them.
For a country that is currently experiencing a renewed love of pan pizzas, Pequod's is the perfect hybrid of its most popular styles and something truly original. There is something to be said for the fact this small chain hasn't expanded. Its two locations still have a local, divey feel to them, and the quality of the ingredients hasn't been watered down by overexpansion. Despite its popularity, Pequod's has remained local, and that's something both Chicagoans and visitors can appreciate.