This Pizza Shop Repeatedly Ranks As The Best In All Of Chicago

Chicago has spawned a long list of pizza chains slinging its signature deep-dish pies, including Pizzeria Uno, Giordano's, and Gino's East. But when you're in the city itself, there is one local spot that receives accolades more than any other. With only two locations, it has never tried to become a bigger chain, but that doesn't stop tourists and locals alike from lining up year after year. Unlike so many overly hyped places, this joint hasn't faded in popularity despite being open for decades — and the wait is more than worth it. If you are in Chicago and you want pizza, you need to make a trip to Pequod's Pizzeria.

Pequod's Pizzeria was founded in 1970 in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove, only to add a second location in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1992. Still, the chain is more popular than ever, mostly due to two big accolades it landed in the past few years. The first was being named as an essential Windy City institution on "The Bear." After that, it was touted as the number one pizza spot in the entire country by Yelp. But look on almost any list of best pizza in Chicago over the last few decades, and you'll find Pequod's on there somewhere, likely near the top.

So, what makes Pequod's Pizzeria so special? Well, it serves both deep-dish and Chicago thin-crust pizza, but it has its own unique take on deep dish that stands apart from even the best local spots like Lou Malnati's. This one you'll have to try for yourself.