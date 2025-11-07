16 Best Add-Ins For Homemade Meringue

Meringue is one of baking's simplest pleasures — just egg whites and sugar whipped to fluffy peaks, then baked low and slow until crisp and cloud-like. But while beautiful, meringue can admittedly taste a bit one-note sweet. That's where add-ins come in, and the trick is choosing the right ones.

As a former professional pastry chef and bakery owner, I've made my fair share of meringue cookies. But the real fun began when I started tossing in ingredients to dress them up. From citrus zest and cocoa powder to toasted nuts and dried herbs, a few additions can transform simple meringue into something so much more.

My pro tip? Stick to ingredients with little moisture and no or very little fat, as they can deflate your meringue and keep it from baking properly. Pick flavors and textures that complement without weighing down — and know when to add them. Here are my favorite add-ins to turn basic meringue into something bakery-worthy.