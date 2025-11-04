This Seafood Restaurant Has Been A Houston (And Galveston) Staple For Over 100 Years

Running a restaurant can be a bit of a lottery. Between market collapses, global pandemics, and a constant churn in consumer trends, the next bankruptcy is just around the corner, as is the next must-visit spot. For example, in the first six months of 2024, almost 16,000 restaurants shut down in America, while around 15,000 new ones sprang up. At a time when some big chains keep filing for bankruptcy, you know someone's hitting the nail on the head daily if they've been around for over a century, like this seafood restaurant from Houston. This is the story of Christie's Seafood & Steaks, which has been surfing (and sometimes turfing) since 1917, going from a food-and-drink stall on Galveston's Waterfront to serving a former President on a regular basis.

Fittingly, this legendary restaurant has an epic backstory. A young Greek immigrant, Theodore Christie, found work as a lawyer in New York City before trading legal documents for a frying pan. He moved to Galveston, a gambling-fueled tourism hub where he started selling fried fish sandwiches with immediate success. A move to Houston followed in 1934, where Christie ended up opening a series of full-service restaurants over the next few years. A borderline-Hollywood twist in the story came in the 1960s when Christie offered to sell the restaurant to one of his most trusted employees. His only condition was that the employee, James Priovolos, change his last name to Christie in order to keep his legacy alive.