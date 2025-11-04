The Short-Lived Celebrity Chain Restaurant That Proved Hype Isn't Enough

From Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville to the Wahlburgers chain, it's easy to assume that a boldface name attached to a restaurant equals instant success. Whether a restaurant boasts its celebrity owner on its sign or it's one of the many bars where VIPs are quieter investors, surely there's a certain momentum celebrities bring to their hospitality ventures, right? Wrong, if the demise of one particular restaurant chain is any clue.

The Official All Star Café opened the doors of its first location in Manhattan's Times Square in 1995. And it did so with not one, not two, but multiple celebrity investors, including Wayne Gretzky, Shaquille O'Neal, Monica Seles, Joe Montana, Tiger Woods, Ken Griffey Jr., and Andre Agassi. The Official All Star Café was a sports-themed eatery where an athletic hall of fame met accessible fare like burgers and buffalo wings, just like the Hard Rock Cafe and Planet Hollywood had done with music and movies, respectively. These sorts of themed restaurants were all the rage in the 1990s, from the Fashion Cafe to WWF New York.

After its New York debut, the All Star Café expanded into Orlando, San Diego, Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Cancun, and even Australia. But by 2007, just 12 years after opening, the last location shut its doors for good, proving that even an entire team of sports heroes couldn't keep this restaurant chain afloat.