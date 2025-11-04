The Discontinued Dessert-Inspired Pop-Tarts Flavor We Wish Would Make A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pop-Tarts flavors may come and go, but adoration for some discontinued Pop-Tarts flavors persists in the minds and hearts of fans. Particularly when teased with sporadic releases, audiences have learned to not get too attached to some of these tasty treats. In 2012, Pop-Tarts first delighted lovers of the texture and taste of red velvet with Frosted Red Velvet Pop-Tarts, but the product didn't stick around. Five years later it was tricky to find these packaged red-colored pastries anywhere in stores. But much to the delight of shoppers, Pop-Tarts surprised red velvet fanatics in 2020 with a new iteration: Frosted Red Velvet Cupcake, yet these boxes weren't stocked on shelves for long either.

These Frosted Red Velvet Cupcake Pop-Tarts were packed with cream, and the icing on top of each piece was speckled with red sugar crystals. "I LOVE red velvet chilled or frozen. Filling goes so thick and creamy. Don't even like red velvet cake, but the pop tart? YES," wrote a fan on Reddit. One year later, in 2021, the red velvet cupcakes-inspired items were again discontinued. "Every time someone posts about red velvet and I see the picture I get excited that maybe they're back. Then I realize it's just another person as sad as I am that they're gone," complained a fan on Reddit. "I was devastated," added another shopper on Amazon. Those lucky enough to have spotted the flavor when they were released with the cupcake twist admitted to buying several boxes at once to store.