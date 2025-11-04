The Frozen Seafood Hidden Gem To Try At Sam's Club If You Love Thai Flavors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's easy to feel overwhelmed with the number of delicious frozen food options at big warehouse stores like Sam's Club. You've got classics like buffalo-style hot wings and deep-dish pizza singles, but there are also those sleeper hits that don't get enough credit. In our list of the hidden gems in Sam's Club's frozen section, we called out one underrated seafood option that has that perfect balance of convenience and taste. Live Ocean's Sweet Thai Chili Butter Coho Salmon might not be the first thing you think of for dinner, but it's earned a loyal fan base, with hundreds of 5-star reviews on the Sam's Club website.

"This salmon is the best I've ever eaten," raves one reviewer, while another adds that "the seasoning was perfect and wasn't too salty like so many pre-seasoned foods." For just $19.98, you get five salmon fillets that can feed a crowd or keep you stocked for weeks. This mild-tasting fish is tender and moist, featuring a balanced blend of richness from the butter, sweetness from the brown sugar, and a subtle kick from the chilies. A range of spices, from fenugreek and basil to cardamom, ginger, and coriander, creates a layered aromatic experience that you won't get tired of night after night. Best of all, it's BAP-certified and processed in a B Corp facility, so you know they take sustainability and social responsibility seriously.