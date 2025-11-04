The Frozen Seafood Hidden Gem To Try At Sam's Club If You Love Thai Flavors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's easy to feel overwhelmed with the number of delicious frozen food options at big warehouse stores like Sam's Club. You've got classics like buffalo-style hot wings and deep-dish pizza singles, but there are also those sleeper hits that don't get enough credit. In our list of the hidden gems in Sam's Club's frozen section, we called out one underrated seafood option that has that perfect balance of convenience and taste. Live Ocean's Sweet Thai Chili Butter Coho Salmon might not be the first thing you think of for dinner, but it's earned a loyal fan base, with hundreds of 5-star reviews on the Sam's Club website.
"This salmon is the best I've ever eaten," raves one reviewer, while another adds that "the seasoning was perfect and wasn't too salty like so many pre-seasoned foods." For just $19.98, you get five salmon fillets that can feed a crowd or keep you stocked for weeks. This mild-tasting fish is tender and moist, featuring a balanced blend of richness from the butter, sweetness from the brown sugar, and a subtle kick from the chilies. A range of spices, from fenugreek and basil to cardamom, ginger, and coriander, creates a layered aromatic experience that you won't get tired of night after night. Best of all, it's BAP-certified and processed in a B Corp facility, so you know they take sustainability and social responsibility seriously.
How to make an easy weeknight dinner that rivals takeout
Whether you prefer to cook from frozen or thawed, this sweet Thai chili salmon can be prepared in the oven, on the grill, in an air fryer, or in a microwave. You can serve it over a bed of rice, including garlic fried or coconut jasmine rice. If you want to mix things up, go hearty and nutty with a base of quinoa or farro. As far as veggies go, you've got a seemingly endless amount of options. Keep it simple with some roasted broccolini or asparagus or even some chili crisps, or add a few extra steps and whip up a flavorful ginger-lime slaw. You also can't go wrong with steamed edamame or snap peas, either.
If you're sticking to Sam's Club products specifically, there are many convenient sides and pairings to choose from. Take a lighter approach with Member's Mark Riced Cauliflower, or go with the easy-to-heat Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic pouch that's ready in 90 seconds. For something to naturally complement the Thai flavors in the coho salmon, you can cook your grains and veggies with Member Mark's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil for a subtle, aromatic sweetness or the buttery and nutty 4th & Heart Original Ghee. No matter what flavors and textures you prefer, this sweet Thai chili coho salmon gives you a solid protein to work with. All you need is to let your palate lead the way.