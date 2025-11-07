No One Really Misses These Lids From The Costco Food Court Drinks

With rock-bottom-priced deals on pizza, soda, hot dogs, and more, Costco's food court is well-beloved, but it is not without its controversies and critiques. Whether it's the major change of switching back to Coca-Cola from Pepsi in the soda fountains or discontinuing popular items such as the chicken bake, customers have never been afraid to make their complaints loudly and passionately. One Reddit thread concerning the former "sippy cup" style of lid has opened up a Pandora's Box of opinions as to whether those lids were an innovative upgrade or a mere nuisance.

One Redditor called them "the flimsiest lids ever," while another dubbed them "trash." Other claims allege that the skimpy lids would not stay secured to Costco's standard drink cups and would often tear. This has even sparked a debate as to whether or not the "sippy" tab should be pushed in, pulled out, or left alone for optimal beverage consumption. Though the disappointing soda lids appear to be among the discontinued Costco food court items we don't miss at all, there are still some dissenting voices that assert the lids actually made their sodas taste better.

Redditors have opined that the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola has meant the discontinuation of the straw-less drink lids, leaving some sippers incensed. While it's true that your drink tastes different through a straw, those who preferred to sip claimed that the lids actually provided a sort of "ice filter" to keep their sodas cooler and more enjoyable.