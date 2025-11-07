No One Really Misses These Lids From The Costco Food Court Drinks
With rock-bottom-priced deals on pizza, soda, hot dogs, and more, Costco's food court is well-beloved, but it is not without its controversies and critiques. Whether it's the major change of switching back to Coca-Cola from Pepsi in the soda fountains or discontinuing popular items such as the chicken bake, customers have never been afraid to make their complaints loudly and passionately. One Reddit thread concerning the former "sippy cup" style of lid has opened up a Pandora's Box of opinions as to whether those lids were an innovative upgrade or a mere nuisance.
One Redditor called them "the flimsiest lids ever," while another dubbed them "trash." Other claims allege that the skimpy lids would not stay secured to Costco's standard drink cups and would often tear. This has even sparked a debate as to whether or not the "sippy" tab should be pushed in, pulled out, or left alone for optimal beverage consumption. Though the disappointing soda lids appear to be among the discontinued Costco food court items we don't miss at all, there are still some dissenting voices that assert the lids actually made their sodas taste better.
Redditors have opined that the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola has meant the discontinuation of the straw-less drink lids, leaving some sippers incensed. While it's true that your drink tastes different through a straw, those who preferred to sip claimed that the lids actually provided a sort of "ice filter" to keep their sodas cooler and more enjoyable.
Adding another Costco member's opinion to the chorus
As a longtime Costco member and a fervent food court enthusiast, I feel it incumbent upon myself to chime in here. While I enjoy a refreshing beverage, getting the optimal style of delivery for my favorite drinks can often be a hassle. Albeit in the name of reducing waste and streamlining drink service, I've got to agree with my fellow Redditors and Costco members that are celebrating the discontinuation of these inconvenient drink lids. I'm no fan of mushy and glue-y paper straws nor do I care for flimsy drink technology. These Costco lids were always most uncomfortable to navigate and seemed poorly constructed at best.
I believe there is a "sippy cup" that can accommodate a hearty thirst; however the Costco version simply wasn't it. It comes down to the wide mouth style with an oddly-shaped flap that would either restrict all of the ice behind it or lead to an unfortunate mess of overflowing cubes and soda. It would have taken a smaller opening for proper sipping and a more structurally sound flap to make this style of drink cup work.
While the soda switch is certainly still up for debate, the return of straw-ed lids seems to be a step in the right direction. As a Costco devotee, one of my favorite food court items is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo and I'm looking forward to being able to enjoy both without risking an uncomfortable drinking experience.