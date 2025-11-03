This New York Grocery Chain Couldn't Survive The '70s And Bankruptcy

The supermarket you shop at is a choice as personal as how you take your morning coffee — which is why it's pretty devastating when your favorite grocery store closes dozens of locations. Among a long list of forgotten grocery stores that should still exist today is one that might be close to your heart if you lived in New York in the 1970s or earlier: Bohack. The Queens-based neighborhood grocery chain, which opened on iconic Fulton Street in Brooklyn back in 1887, was beloved for its friendly staff and store policies. But even its long-standing history and customer loyalty weren't enough to help Bohack survive the economic challenges of the 70's.

The family shop started by German-American immigrant, H.C. Bohack, went public in 1965, years after Bohack's death in 1931, when it was sold by his family to Charles Bluedorn. While Bluedorn's business portfolio and stake in the businesses offered promise to the fate of Bohack, the two recessions and stagflation (the slow economic growth and steep costs) of the 70s had other plans for the grocery chain. In July 1974, The New York Times reported that Bohack had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with the company stating operational losses "as a result of high interest costs, shortage of working capital, and inability to obtain sufficient credit and merchandise." In 1977, after operating under bankruptcy and shuttering several locations, the chain went out of business.