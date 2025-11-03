The Pioneer Woman's 4-Ingredient Corn Casserole Couldn't Be Easier (It's The Perfect Side Dish)

In 2006, Ree Drummond started The Pioneer Woman, a blog devoted to documenting her life on a cattle ranch in Oklahoma. On the website, she's shared stories, photos, and recipes like her fresh corn casserole we can't get enough of. Made with what she described as "four ingredients," this is the kind of recipe you can confidently cart to the summer barbecue or set out on the dinner table during cold weekdays in January.

Drummond's recipe calls for corn, heavy cream, butter, and salt and pepper (the latter two of which she considered as one ingredient) to taste. The subtle sweetness of the corn and the gentle bite of corn kernels make for a dish that is sure to satisfy. When you simply need to mix ingredients into a dish and bake until warm, even the aspiring chef can take a break. "This was super duper awesome! Made it as a side for a family BBQ and now will have it in permanent rotation," remarked one of Drummond's fans on her blog. Some people may see this dish and think of corn pudding, but Drummond's recipe doesn't include eggs.