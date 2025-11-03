What's Really Behind Costco's Comically Large Plastic Packing For Small Items

There's a reason over 133 million people have Costco memberships, and it's not just the rotisserie chicken. Costco brings a lot of value, quality, and variety that shoppers love. And, let's be honest, the experience of shopping at Costco is part of the allure. Whether it's the feeling of exclusivity, the free samples, or the large sizes, there's something really fun about shopping there. One thing that stands out, and maybe for the wrong reasons, is the way Costco packages a lot of items, especially small ones. They have a bad habit of using the biggest possible packaging for the tiniest things, but it's actually designed to save you money.

For Costco's entire history, it has been a warehouse store. The store displays many items on 40-inch by 48-inch pallets. If you are looking to buy something small, and this is especially true of cosmetics and other personal items at Costco, the packaging is often a large 10-inch by 11-inch card. This makes it easy to load and stack pallets with packages of that size. They fit uniformly so that, when the pallet is unwrapped at Costco and displayed for shoppers, employees don't need to waste time arranging a shelf display. That cuts costs and saves time. The flip side is that it's also very wasteful, and the company has been called out for it before.