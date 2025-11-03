The Simple Label Check That Will Stop You From Buying Low-Grade Cinnamon Forever

When shopping for true cinnamon, there are some key words to keep an eye out for on the label that will help you distinguish between true cinnamon and its lackluster counterpart. Look for the words Ceylon, Zeylanicum, or Sri Lankan on the label to let you know you've selected the real deal. Avoid cinnamon labeled with the words cassia, Chinese, or Saigon.

While neither is technically fake cinnamon there are different types of cinnamon, and one is higher quality than the other. All cinnamon comes from Cinnamomum trees (although different types of the tree). In both, the inner layer of bark is cut off the tree and the strips are dried, which then naturally curl up and roll into a stick-like shape that most people are familiar with. After this, the cinnamon sticks, also known as quills, are also commonly ground into a fine powder. Most jars of either cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon you'll find at the typical grocery store are usually cassia cinnamon, which is thought of as a lesser quality or sub-par cinnamon.

So while both Ceylon and cassia are technically cinnamon, Ceylon is referred to as the true cinnamon and comes mostly from Sri Lanka and the Cinnamomum verum tree, which has light brown bark. The rolled up quills of Ceylon cinnamon are lighter in color, thinner, and more brittle than Cassia and are usually filled inside with tiny fragments of the bark. Ceylon cinnamon sticks are fragile and are breakable in your hands, and they grind up easily without much effort.