True Cinnamon Is The Secret Behind Robert Irvine's Famous French Toast - Exclusive

When Chef Robert Irvine tells you to do something in the kitchen, you do it. Not because he's a former member of the British Royal Navy and in possession of arms that look like they could shatter most manacles, but because Irvine is a skilled culinary artisan. His commitment to technique and respect for ingredients have made him one of the most commanding chefs, food media personalities, and cookbook authors of our time. It may then seem that a dish as simple as french toast would be a bit beneath him, but not so. Tasting Table sat down with him at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest's Jerk Jam and asked if he had any tips for getting the most out of the sumptuous breakfast dish.

"I have the largest downloaded French Toast recipe in the history of Food Network," Irvine said. If you know anything about the byzantine operations of search engine algorithms, then you know that Irvine's french toast recipe must be solid for folks to find it, return to it, and for the internet gods to rank it so high. According to Irvine, it comes down to a respect for good, true ingredients.

"Start with an amazing bread, eggs, and cinnamon," said Irvine, outlining the comfort food dish. "Americans use cassia, which has pepper in it. Use the true cinnamon and you'll find a better taste."