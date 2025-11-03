Watch Out, Raising Cane's: This Chicken Chain Is Soaring To The Top

Everyone has a favorite fried chicken chain, and it's hard to ignore the inspirational journey behind how Raising Cane's was projected to fail yet prevailed. The podium, however, might be shaking: Layne's Chicken Fingers just won 6th place on the Restaurant Business Future 50 list. Honestly, it's well deserved; the chain's growth is nothing short of intimidating.

In the first half of 2025 alone, Layne's achieved an impressive 50% increase in units. That said, the business hasn't rocketed out of nowhere; it's just been dormant for two decades. Mike Layne launched the first venue in 1994 in College Station, Texas, but passed sole ownership to Mike Garrett shortly after. From there, it entered a sleepy spell, remaining one of those regional chains every fried chicken fan should know but often overlooks.

After years of this stagnant growth, everything changed with the decision to franchise in 2021. By 2022, the chain had eight stores, as of 2025 it has exceeded 30, and by 2026, it's predicted to reach 80. Layne's Chicken Fingers is franchising faster than wildfire, and steadily branching out into different states, including Arkansas, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Talk about a shake-up. Cane's should probably watch out.