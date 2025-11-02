The One Frozen Aldi Breakfast Item You Need To Add To Your Shopping List
Unless it's a lazy Sunday brunch, whipping up a delicious breakfast isn't something most of us have time for every day. And there's an entire industry of frozen breakfast foods that have come to the rescue of busy households everywhere. Name brands like Eggo and Jimmy Dean may be industry giants, but store-brands offer cheaper versions. Aldi's Breakfast Best brand has a long list of budget-friendly frozen breakfasts, and we ranked 8 of them based on taste and texture.
The Breakfast Best pancake and sausage on a stick came in first place, with a winning flavor profile and composition. These breakfast-ized corn dogs feature a fluffy, subtly sweet pancake coating surrounding a savory, tender, and juicy sausage link center. The delicate and soft pancake was the perfect textural contrast to the hearty chew of the sausage meat. The pancakes weren't too sweet, but still enough to complement and enhance the meaty richness of the sausage link. The balance of sweet and salty was just chef's kiss!
Another standout feature for this breakfast item is convenience. Of course, pre-made and frozen meals are already effortless, but frozen breakfast on a stick is the pinnacle of accessibility. Not only is it ready in minutes, but you can eat breakfast while walking to work, at your desk, or running around trying to get the kids out the door. The utmost comfort combined with a knockout flavor profile landed Aldi's pancake and sausage on a stick our top spot.
More glowing reviews and accompaniments for pancake and sausage on a stick
Reviews on multiple social media platforms reveal that the pancake and sausage on a stick from Aldi is a fan favorite. Redditors said that these convenient breakfasts on sticks were as much a hit with kids as they were with adults. One Redditor wrote that the "pancake and sausage on a stick [is a] huge win for our household" and recommends cooking it in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for the best results. Another review on Facebook wrote "they're so delicious ... plus I personally think these Pancakes and sausage on a stick are way better than the name brand at other stores." In fact, Jimmy Dean makes a similar version that didn't rank very high in our taste test of the name brand's frozen breakfasts. If you want to dress them up, they would taste great with dipping sauces as the fluffy pancake coating has great absorption power. Maple syrup is a classic choice, but you could try hot honey for a sweet and spicy kick.
The fact that this Aldi's breakfast trumps its competitors is no surprise as there are a number of Aldi dupes that are way better than the name brands, according to customers. For example, people felt that the Millville Toaster Tarts are much-improved versions of classic Pop Tarts while Millville Cinnamon Crunch Squares were more flavorful and less artificial than the name brand Cinnamon Toast Crunch.