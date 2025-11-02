The Best Dive Bar In Ohio Has Been Serving Cleveland For 130 Years

There are a few things we all want from a good dive bar. The atmosphere must be unpretentious, the drinks need to be simple and cheap, and there has to be a few unique characters haunting the grounds. The Harbor Inn in Cleveland has it all — and it's been doing it for a lot longer than most.

We compiled a list of the best dive bars in every state, and The Harbor Inn was a clear winner for Ohio for many reasons. The bartenders are excellent, the clientele consists of locals and regulars, and the history is fascinating too. The Harbor Inn opened all the way back in 1895, when Cleveland was an industrial hub and a central port for trade and commerce.

The bar was a beloved spot for sailors and dockworkers, and many would bring beers from around the world to share. At the height of that time, The Harbor Inn served over 180 different types of beer (as per Cleveland Magazine).There aren't as many sailors around today, but there are still over 100 beers on offer, and many regulars continue to call the watering hole home.