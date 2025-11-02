The Best Dive Bar In Ohio Has Been Serving Cleveland For 130 Years
There are a few things we all want from a good dive bar. The atmosphere must be unpretentious, the drinks need to be simple and cheap, and there has to be a few unique characters haunting the grounds. The Harbor Inn in Cleveland has it all — and it's been doing it for a lot longer than most.
We compiled a list of the best dive bars in every state, and The Harbor Inn was a clear winner for Ohio for many reasons. The bartenders are excellent, the clientele consists of locals and regulars, and the history is fascinating too. The Harbor Inn opened all the way back in 1895, when Cleveland was an industrial hub and a central port for trade and commerce.
The bar was a beloved spot for sailors and dockworkers, and many would bring beers from around the world to share. At the height of that time, The Harbor Inn served over 180 different types of beer (as per Cleveland Magazine).There aren't as many sailors around today, but there are still over 100 beers on offer, and many regulars continue to call the watering hole home.
The Harbor Inn is Cleveland's oldest bar
The Harbor Inn is the city's oldest continuously operating bar, but it's been run by just four different ownership groups. Vlado "Wally" Pisorn had been at the helm for over 40 years when he put the business up for sale in 2014, and he was a central part of The Harbor Inn's identity.
Over the years, the bar has been popular for miners, bikers, bachelor parties, and business people – and it continues to attract every sort of patron today. The mixed bag of customers is part of the bar's charm. One Yelp reviewer said, "[The Harbor Inn] made us want to move ... This place is full of real people, which makes it the best place we found in Cleveland." Others have called it "authentic right down to the patina and cheap drinks" and a "truly classic Cleveland dive bar, through and through".
People also love the wide range of drinks on offer and the cheap prices. The darts room on the upper level is also a big attraction. There's even an antique bowling machine inside the 16,000-square foot building, as well as a wall of memorabilia the bar has collected over the years. On Facebook, the team said, "Our walls are filled with memories. From weddings, to bachelor parties, to family reunions, to late nights with friends, to early mornings with strangers, to baby showers ... and beyond!" Sometimes, a dive bar is difficult to define, but The Harbor Inn really seems like one that's setting the standard.