This Unique Coffee Drink Is Hydrating, Energizing, And Delicious

Coffee isn't just a morning essential, but a blank canvas for culinary creativity. We've counted 35 different types of coffee, and the list just keeps growing. Filled with caffeine, coffee is known for its energizing and eye-opening effects, but cloud coffee is one of the many viral TikTok coffee drinks that are worth trying. It's all at once energizing, hydrating, and delicious.

Similar to the viral dalgona coffee, cloud coffee is a whipped drink in which a shot of espresso or spoonful of instant espresso powder is blended with sugar and cream or water. The same science behind the dalgona coffee whip applies: Introducing air into water, sugar, and the fat from cream and coffee oils creates that mousse-like consistency. However, where cloud coffee diverges from dalgona coffee is with the liquid foundation for the whipped "cloud" topping. Instead of a glass of milk, cloud coffee spoons the whipped coffee over a cold glass of coconut water.

So, not only do you get the energizing and mental focus from the caffeine, but you also get the hydrating effects of coconut water with its wealth of electrolytes. The refreshing, slightly sweet and nutty flavor of the coconut water provides a delicious complement to the bittersweet whipped coffee topping, which all but melts into it with a quick stir. Whether you're wanting a pre-workout drink, post-work pick-me-up, or a refreshing treat on a hot day, cloud coffee is the unique iced coffee drink you need to try.