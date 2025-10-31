This Unique Coffee Drink Is Hydrating, Energizing, And Delicious
Coffee isn't just a morning essential, but a blank canvas for culinary creativity. We've counted 35 different types of coffee, and the list just keeps growing. Filled with caffeine, coffee is known for its energizing and eye-opening effects, but cloud coffee is one of the many viral TikTok coffee drinks that are worth trying. It's all at once energizing, hydrating, and delicious.
Similar to the viral dalgona coffee, cloud coffee is a whipped drink in which a shot of espresso or spoonful of instant espresso powder is blended with sugar and cream or water. The same science behind the dalgona coffee whip applies: Introducing air into water, sugar, and the fat from cream and coffee oils creates that mousse-like consistency. However, where cloud coffee diverges from dalgona coffee is with the liquid foundation for the whipped "cloud" topping. Instead of a glass of milk, cloud coffee spoons the whipped coffee over a cold glass of coconut water.
So, not only do you get the energizing and mental focus from the caffeine, but you also get the hydrating effects of coconut water with its wealth of electrolytes. The refreshing, slightly sweet and nutty flavor of the coconut water provides a delicious complement to the bittersweet whipped coffee topping, which all but melts into it with a quick stir. Whether you're wanting a pre-workout drink, post-work pick-me-up, or a refreshing treat on a hot day, cloud coffee is the unique iced coffee drink you need to try.
Tips and variations on cloud coffee
Just as a splash of coconut water adds a delicious boost of hydration to iced coffee, cloud coffee flips the script and takes hydration to the next level by adding whipped espresso to a glass of coconut water. So this drink is less caffeinated and more hydrating, which is an even better option for cooling down during the hot summer months by replenishing electrolytes lost through sweat. If you don't have a hand mixer or emulsifier, you can try this simple water bottle hack to make the whipped coffee topping. Simply add the sugar, water, and espresso powder to a water bottle or protein shaker and shake vigorously for about a minute.
If you're using espresso powder, you can add equal parts powder, sugar, and liquid. If you're using a shot of espresso, blend it with a half cup of water, milk, or cream, and a tablespoon of sugar. You can bring new flavors to the mix by swapping sugar for caramel or vanilla syrup, maple syrup, or even molasses. If you want an even richer drink, you could make a dalgona and cloud hybrid by swapping coconut water for coconut milk. Other versions of cloud coffee substitute the espresso powder with other types of powdered or liquid beverages. For example, you can make a matcha coconut cloud by swapping the espresso powder for matcha powder or a chocolate cloud by swapping espresso powder for cocoa powder.