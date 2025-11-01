Bye, Pumpkin Pie: Cobbler Is The Next Big Holiday Staple

To countless Americans, pumpkin pie is the king of Thanksgiving desserts, and the only valid runners-up are apple, pecan, and sweet potato pie. Noticing a theme? For cooks who are bored of pies, pumpkin cobbler is a must-try dessert to liven up Turkey Day. Simpler to make, but with the same irresistible combo of a browned crust and creamy, spiced filling, this treat is sure to delight everyone at the table.

What makes pie different from cobbler is that pie always has a crust on the bottom, while cobbler puts the pastry on top of the filling. To make a pumpkin cobbler, you simply prepare your favorite pumpkin pie filling, then pour it into a baking dish or cast iron skillet. Mix up the crust of your choice, which can be a biscuit, cake batter, or anything in between; pour it over the filling; and bake until the crust sets. This easiness is why pumpkin cobbler has gained popularity over the past few years, because who doesn't want less stress on the big day? No more rolling out dough while keeping it cold, or worrying about soggy bottoms and other mistakes everyone makes with pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin cobbler's beautifully rustic appearance is perfect for the season, and since it's meant to be served in scoops, not slices, you and your guests can dig into it while still warm with vanilla ice cream on top. While it's delicious as-is, cobbler is also easier to customize than pie due to its more freeform nature.