This No-Bake, High-Protein Dessert Only Requires 3 Ingredients, So Why Not Try It?
We all try to make healthier choices where we can. But sometimes a bowl of fruit for dessert just doesn't cut it. If you tried to fool yourself with this trick before and were left wanting more, there is an easy, no-bake solution: whipped yogurt.
Whipped yogurt is the perfect cross between a bowl of thick Greek yogurt and an airy whipped cream. It's light and fluffy, but also satisfying, with an added protein punch thanks to the yogurt. This is a great dessert for fans of a Greek yogurt bowl –- you can add some granola and chopped fruit, make a healthier Eton Mess or parfait, or just eat the whipped yogurt with honey or jam.
As you might have already guessed, whipped yogurt is made with Greek yogurt and cream, but apart from that all you need is some powdered sugar to bring it to life. The ingredients work beautifully together. You get a nice tang from the yogurt, but the flavor isn't overpowering thanks to the cream, and the powdered sugar adds some brightness without making the dessert overly sweet. It's the perfect answer to any late night cravings, especially if you already have the ingredients on hand.
How to make no-bake whipped yogurt
Use chilled heavy cream, as temperature is important for making sure the air bubbles in the cream hold after whipping. You also want to make sure you're using a cold, high-quality Greek yogurt without added thickeners to avoid a watery texture. Regular yogurt is also a no-go, as it won't whip properly.
There are two ways of bringing the dessert together –- you can either whip everything at once in a stand mixer, or beat the cream and yogurt separately and then fold them together for an even lighter texture. If you're opting for this, just make sure to fold carefully, or the result could end up more like a mousse or pudding. You only need about one cup each of cream and yogurt, and just a few spoons of powdered sugar depending on how sweet you want it.
The powdered sugar can be swapped for maple syrup or honey if you'd like, and some vanilla or cinnamon will add a delicious fragrance. You can also use coconut cream instead of the heavy cream, or experiment with an extra-thick dairy-free yogurt. Add more or less depending on what you're pairing this with. If you're looking for a healthier topping for a dessert like a lemon mug cake, or eating the whipped yogurt alone, use more cream. If you're pairing it with a breakfast item like high protein chocolate pancakes, use more yogurt. It's all about balance, after all.