This No-Bake, High-Protein Dessert Only Requires 3 Ingredients, So Why Not Try It?

We all try to make healthier choices where we can. But sometimes a bowl of fruit for dessert just doesn't cut it. If you tried to fool yourself with this trick before and were left wanting more, there is an easy, no-bake solution: whipped yogurt.

Whipped yogurt is the perfect cross between a bowl of thick Greek yogurt and an airy whipped cream. It's light and fluffy, but also satisfying, with an added protein punch thanks to the yogurt. This is a great dessert for fans of a Greek yogurt bowl –- you can add some granola and chopped fruit, make a healthier Eton Mess or parfait, or just eat the whipped yogurt with honey or jam.

As you might have already guessed, whipped yogurt is made with Greek yogurt and cream, but apart from that all you need is some powdered sugar to bring it to life. The ingredients work beautifully together. You get a nice tang from the yogurt, but the flavor isn't overpowering thanks to the cream, and the powdered sugar adds some brightness without making the dessert overly sweet. It's the perfect answer to any late night cravings, especially if you already have the ingredients on hand.