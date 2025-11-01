Anthony Bourdain Ate This Simple-But-Delicious Appetizer In Rome

Celebrity chef and writer Anthony Bourdain traveled around the world seeking great food and better stories. Of all the places he visited, he seemed to have a particular fondness for Rome, where he called one Roman pasta dish "the greatest in the history of the world." In a 2016 episode of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain enjoyed a solo meal at Osteria dal 1931 in the Monteverde neighborhood, where he was entranced by the simple yet incredible appetizer: carciofi alla Romana.

In the episode, Bourdain is quickly presented with carciofi alla Romana, which translates to "Roman-style artichokes." Essentially, these are artichoke hearts braised in white wine, olive oil, and herbs until they become meltingly tender. Paired with hand-sliced prosciutto, Bourdain dives right in, and, after a few bites, he exclaims, "I love this place. I want to die here already — and I might yet."

Normally, the artichokes are served on their own, but the pairing with the prosciutto is what really takes this dish to the next level. According to Bourdain, the salty meatiness of the cured ham was a beautiful juxtaposition against the soft, supple artichoke hearts, while the herbs and acidity from the wine helped to cut through the prosciutto.