The Difference Between American And Roman Artichokes

If you grew up in the U.S., the idea of eating artichokes may conjure images of the canned stuff. There's nothing wrong with choosing this option, per se, and in fact, there are times when you may want to use canned artichokes instead of the fresh version. But if you've limited your tastebuds simply to artichokes that come out of a tin, you're missing out on all the delicious ways these veggies are prepared and eaten around the world.

If you ever travel to Rome, you'll be amazed to see the humble artichoke transform into an especially yummy appetizer. But it's not just the way they're prepared that makes these veggies stand out in Italy — they actually use a different type of artichoke there. The main difference between these two artichokes is that, in the U.S., we tend to use a variety that requires us to suck the meat off the petals due to the tough leaves and prickly points. But in Italy, if you're doing as the Romans do, you'll be able to eat the entire veggie without the fear of poking yourself.