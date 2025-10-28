Undeclared Nuts Trigger Urgent Candy Bar Recall Ahead Of Halloween
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced an immediate candy recall of Zingerman's Peanut Butter Crush bars and Ca$hew Cow bars due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts and cashews. Zingerman's, a company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, issued the recall notice voluntarily on October 24, 2025. Its notice states that there is a potential undeclared cashew and peanut allergen in the products that could result in severe or life-threatening allergic reactions.
The recall affects Zingerman's Peanut Butter Crush Full Size Bars produced in Lot #174250 and Zingerman's Ca$hew Cow Full Size Bars with Lot #174250. The Ca$hew Cow bars may contain undeclared peanuts, and the Peanut Butter Crush bars may contain undeclared cashews. These products were distributed to retail stores in Michigan and New York.
Candy recalls for nut allergy risks are particularly serious and time-sensitive. Anyone with a peanut or tree nut sensitivity or allergy who consumes this chocolate may experience hives, rashes, itching, irritation of the mouth or throat, nausea, vomiting, wheezing, coughing, trouble breathing, or anaphylaxis. These symptoms can become life-threatening if not immediately treated.
What you should do if you purchased this product
The recall affects 156 Peanut Butter Crush candy bars, which are packaged in yellow and purple two-ounce boxes, as well as 78 Ca$hew Cow bars, which are packaged in light blue and yellow two-ounce boxes. If you have purchased any Zingerman's candy, check the packaging to find the lot numbers and determine if the bars are included in the recall.
If you or anyone who ate or came into contact with this product is experiencing an allergic reaction, you should call 911 immediately. To comply with the food recall, you should visit the retail store at which you purchased the product to request a full refund. Bring any remaining product along with your receipt. If you can't find your receipt, contact the store directly to find out how to get a refund.
According to Zingerman's, the problem was due to a temporary malfunction of its production and packaging processes and has now been resolved with no further risk of threat to the public. As of now, no injuries or illnesses have resulted from this error. If you have any questions about this recall or how to get a refund, you should call Zingerman's customer service at 877-632-9264.