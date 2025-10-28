Undeclared Nuts Trigger Urgent Candy Bar Recall Ahead Of Halloween

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced an immediate candy recall of Zingerman's Peanut Butter Crush bars and Ca$hew Cow bars due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts and cashews. Zingerman's, a company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, issued the recall notice voluntarily on October 24, 2025. Its notice states that there is a potential undeclared cashew and peanut allergen in the products that could result in severe or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The recall affects Zingerman's Peanut Butter Crush Full Size Bars produced in Lot #174250 and Zingerman's Ca$hew Cow Full Size Bars with Lot #174250. The Ca$hew Cow bars may contain undeclared peanuts, and the Peanut Butter Crush bars may contain undeclared cashews. These products were distributed to retail stores in Michigan and New York.

Candy recalls for nut allergy risks are particularly serious and time-sensitive. Anyone with a peanut or tree nut sensitivity or allergy who consumes this chocolate may experience hives, rashes, itching, irritation of the mouth or throat, nausea, vomiting, wheezing, coughing, trouble breathing, or anaphylaxis. These symptoms can become life-threatening if not immediately treated.