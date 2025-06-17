11 Of The Biggest Candy Recalls Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a childhood delight (and a guilty pleasure for adults), candy is often associated with joy, nostalgia, and indulgence. But behind the colored packaging and sweet goodies is the prolific history of candy recalls. The unfamiliar, darker side of the industry. With everything from metallic shavings in chocolate bars to unlabeled allergens in gummy bears plaguing factories, the world of confectionery has not been exempt from astounding safety issues. Despite the fact that most candy companies typically have strict quality control measures, a minor mistake in production or packaging can lead to a monumental recall, often involving millions of products across multiple countries.

Not only do these recalls lead to financial loss, but they can also demolish brand reputations and, importantly, jeopardize consumers. Spoiled or mislabeled candy, in some cases, has led to serious health complications, particularly among children or individuals with food allergies. The confectionery industry, and the food manufacturing sector in general, is subject to close scrutiny by government agencies such as the FDA in America and the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) in Canada.

Here, we'll be taking a closer look at some of the most prominent candy recalls in history — events that rattled consumer trust and rewrote the rules of food safety practices among companies. Many of these cases reveal that even the sweetest of treats have souring implications.