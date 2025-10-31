This Popular Dallas Steakhouse Looks Fancy, And Then You Notice The Submarine, Classic Car, And Motorcycles In The Dining Room

What do you get when you combine a bunch of chandeliers, a submarine, and aged Delmonico steaks? One of Dallas' most exuberant restaurants, of course. Located in the city's Diamond District, Town Hearth is one of the most extravagant and over-the-top steakhouses around. But it isn't fancy menu items or crazy prices that set it up this way -– it's the crazy, head-turning decor.

When you first walk into Town Hearth, it looks like any other high-end Texas steakhouse, but once you zoom in, you'll spot Ducati motorcycles, a vintage MG sports car, and a seven-foot yellow submarine encased around the 6,000-square-foot dining room. Behind the linen tablecloths and red leather booths are walls lined with framed flags, vintage motorsport photography, trophies, and more.

There's also a private dining room called Mr. Presley's that acts as an Elvis memorabilia corner, a wine room with more than 1,500 bottles, and, of course, the restaurant's namesake fire pit. It's all lit up by a total of 64 chandeliers. Yes, you read that correctly –- 64 chandeliers, one for each table in the restaurant.