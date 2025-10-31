This Popular Dallas Steakhouse Looks Fancy, And Then You Notice The Submarine, Classic Car, And Motorcycles In The Dining Room
What do you get when you combine a bunch of chandeliers, a submarine, and aged Delmonico steaks? One of Dallas' most exuberant restaurants, of course. Located in the city's Diamond District, Town Hearth is one of the most extravagant and over-the-top steakhouses around. But it isn't fancy menu items or crazy prices that set it up this way -– it's the crazy, head-turning decor.
When you first walk into Town Hearth, it looks like any other high-end Texas steakhouse, but once you zoom in, you'll spot Ducati motorcycles, a vintage MG sports car, and a seven-foot yellow submarine encased around the 6,000-square-foot dining room. Behind the linen tablecloths and red leather booths are walls lined with framed flags, vintage motorsport photography, trophies, and more.
There's also a private dining room called Mr. Presley's that acts as an Elvis memorabilia corner, a wine room with more than 1,500 bottles, and, of course, the restaurant's namesake fire pit. It's all lit up by a total of 64 chandeliers. Yes, you read that correctly –- 64 chandeliers, one for each table in the restaurant.
What to order at Town Hearth
Town Hearth is the brainchild of chef Nick Badovinus, who has described the design as being representative of his life in Dallas. The budget wasn't a concern, in fact, there were actually chandeliers left over. The aim was to create a fun, fast-paced, eatery with a community feel, all built around wood-fired cooking.
The menu is a little more muted than the restaurant's interior, with the usual suspects like French onion soup, strips, ribeyes, and surf and turf. Everything is cooked over an open flame, and there are wet- and dry-aged steaks available, as well as lobsters, seared ahi tuna, and pasta. For those looking for a special treat to share, there's The Lenox, a bone-in prime rib that's roasted and carved to order, or the Bistecca, a 42-ounce short loin porterhouse.
The Tot Oscar appetizer with king crab and hollandaise is a favorite, as is the creamed spinach and mud pie for dessert. Everything is good, so go with your heart if you do get to visit. There's a reason Town Hearth is one the best steakhouses in Dallas –- and it's not just the cool fish tank.