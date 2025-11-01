The Highest-Rated Pizza Chain In The US Is A Deep-Dish Destination, According To Yelp
Everyone's got their favorite pizza chain, and while some are more ubiquitous than others, there are a few standout businesses dishing out delicious pies and thin-crusts all around the country. It can be hard to pinpoint exactly which one is best, as everyone's tastes are different, but Yelp users do have a firm favorite: Lou Malnati's.
Yelp recently gathered data from its site to compile a list of the top 25 pizza chains in America, and Lou Malnati's claimed the top spot, beating out California Pizza Kitchen, Rosati's, and other fan favorites. The historic Chicago-based chain is known for its authentic deep dish pizza, which comes loaded with gooey mozzarella cheese and a signature chunky sauce.
Lou Malnati's started out as small family business, but today operates 61 locations in Illinois, as well as six in Arizona, two in Wisconsin, and two in Indiana. The restaurant chain even ships its products across the country, so anyone can try the goods at home.
What to order at Lou Malnati's
Lou Malnati's was founded in 1971 by its namesake owner, who worked in Chicago's first deep dish pizzeria before opening his own restaurant in Lincolnwood with his wife Jean. Malnati perfected his classic, buttery crust over many years, and the secret recipe is still used by the restaurants today. The chain has also been sourcing its cheese from the same Wisconsin dairy for over 40 years, and all of the tomatoes are specially canned at California farms.
The menu is based around deep dish pizza, but you can get thin crust too, which was actually Anne Burrell's favorite Chicago pizza. The Malnati Chicago Classic, which comes topped with an exclusive seasoned sausage blend, is also a specialty, as is the Three Cheese Bread appetizer. Yelp users particularly love the Lou, which has spinach, mushrooms, and sliced Roma tomatoes, as well as the gluten-free, sausage-based Crustless pizza.
You can get any of these pizzas delivered or sent as a gift using the chain's shipping service. The pizzas are quickly frozen after baking to preserve their quality, and they are shipped in foam coolers filled with dry ice. It may not be as easy as calling Domino's, but if you're a Yelp user, it might be worth it for you.