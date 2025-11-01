The Highest-Rated Pizza Chain In The US Is A Deep-Dish Destination, According To Yelp

Everyone's got their favorite pizza chain, and while some are more ubiquitous than others, there are a few standout businesses dishing out delicious pies and thin-crusts all around the country. It can be hard to pinpoint exactly which one is best, as everyone's tastes are different, but Yelp users do have a firm favorite: Lou Malnati's.

Yelp recently gathered data from its site to compile a list of the top 25 pizza chains in America, and Lou Malnati's claimed the top spot, beating out California Pizza Kitchen, Rosati's, and other fan favorites. The historic Chicago-based chain is known for its authentic deep dish pizza, which comes loaded with gooey mozzarella cheese and a signature chunky sauce.

Lou Malnati's started out as small family business, but today operates 61 locations in Illinois, as well as six in Arizona, two in Wisconsin, and two in Indiana. The restaurant chain even ships its products across the country, so anyone can try the goods at home.